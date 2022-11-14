Samsung 2022 USB-C 256GB flash drive hits new low at $24, Plus 1TB SanDisk at $88, more

Amazon is now offering the 2022 model Samsung USB-C 256GB Flash Drive for $23.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $40, this is up to 40% off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. While it has been hovering around the $36 range over the last couple months, today’s price drop also marks a new Amazon all-time low. Delivering up to 400MB/s file transfer rates, it features USB-C connectivity as well as backward compatibility with legacy USB ports using an adapter. A notable option for stringing through your keychain, it features Samsung six-proof protection against the elements, magnetized environments, X-rays, and more with a solid 5-year warranty. Head below for more early Black Friday flash drive deals.

More early Black Friday flash drive deals

Then check out these new all-time lows on Samsung’s PRO Plus microSD cards before you dive into the particularly notable portable SSD deals we are tracking below:

Samsung USB-C 256GB Flash Drive features:

USB-C STORAGE ON THE GO: This sleek drive is supported by Samsung NAND flash and is incredibly compact to fit in the palm of your hand; Count on reliable performance and fast transfer speeds while staying compact

PERFORMANCE WITH SPEED: No need to choose between performance and reliability; Experience a fast, powerful flash drive that transfers 4GB files in just 11 seconds with up to 400MB/s USB 3.13 read speeds and is backward compatible with USB 3.0/2.0

MODERN MEETS ICONIC: The ultra-sleek USB-C drive looks as good as it performs; Featuring a reversible plug, the Type-C inserts into your devices seamlessly every time; Transfer large files with style and ease

ALWAYS CONNECTED: USB-C is compatible across devices, including laptops, tablets, phones and cameras, with enough space for 63,730 photos or maximum 12 hours of 4K video; With up to 256GB of storage space, this pocket-sized thumb drive comes in handy wherever you go

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!