Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Leo’s Fortune, Paprika Recipe Manager 3, more

The early Black Friday deals are in full swing including a new all-time low on Apple’s latest AirPods Pro 2, the just-released 11-inch M2 iPad Pro, and much more right here, but for now we are focused on the day’s best Mac and iOS apps. Those include rare deals on titles like Leo’s Fortune, Grimvalor, RAW Power, and Paprika Recipe Manager 3, as well as Be Focused Pro – Focus Timer, Sliding Puzzle, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: Sliding Puzzle – Board Game: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Leo’s Fortune: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Grimvalor: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: RAW Power: $8 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Sunrizer synth: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: TONALY: Write & Practice Songs: $6 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: DM1 – The Drum Machine: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: My Jump 2: $5 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Paprika Recipe Manager 3: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Talk Dim Sum: $4 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Be Focused Pro – Focus Timer: $3 (Reg. $15)

Mac: Paprika Recipe Manager 3: $15 (Reg. $30)

Mac: Chrono Plus – Time Tracker: $3 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Tacoma: $6 (Reg. $20)

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: Red Man 1: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Sandbox Planet: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Minimoog Model D Synthesizer: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: Model 15 Modular Synthesizer: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: Chomplr: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair: $9 (Reg. $16)

iOS Universal: Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmon: $9 (Reg. $16)

iOS Universal: Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Hav: $9 (Reg. $16)

iOS Universal: AntVentor: Puzzle Adventure: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: To the Moon: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: RE-1 Tape Machine: $5 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Little Inferno: $3 (Reg. $15)

More on Leo’s Fortune:

Leo’s Fortune is a platform adventure game where you hunt down the cunning and mysterious thief that stole your gold. Beautifully hand-crafted levels bring the story of Leo to life in this epic adventure. Finish Leo’s Fortune to unlock Hard-core Mode: try to beat the whole game without dying to unlock a special prize! Compete with your Game Center friends to beat as many levels as you can in the fastest time possible.

