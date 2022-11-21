Early Black Friday game deals: Sonic Frontiers, Stray, Plague Tale Requiem, TMNT, much more

Justin Kahn -
AmazonApps GamesBlack Friday 2022SEGA
Reg. $60 $29
Sonic Frontiers Black Friday

The Early Black Friday Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals are now in full swing, many of which are already sitting at the lowest advertised prices. While we saw loads of Switch titles go on sale yesterday, Amazon is now offering the new Sonic Frontiers at $29 shipped on Switch and Series X or $35 on PlayStation consoles. Regularly $60, this is up to 52% off, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. This recently-released Sonic experience takes the titular hero to five massive overworld islands, “each with their own unique action-platforming challenges and hidden secrets to uncover.” It’s a Sonic experience not quite like anything we have seen before with unlockable Cyber Space stages, an all-new battle system, skill tree upgrades, and even some nostalgic 2D action. Be sure to head below for the rest of today’s best early Black Friday Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals.

Early Black Friday game deals:

Nintendo Switch:

PlayStation and Xbox:

Pre-orders:

Overwatch League 2022 Grand Finals liveblog: Fuel, Shock, and Outlaws square off

8Bitdo’s new transparent dual Xbox controller charger with glow lighting goes up for pre-order

First look at Sims 5, dubbed Project Rene, shows unique cross-platform play, plus more

PSVR2 is coming early 2023, but you won’t be able to play PSVR games on it

Nintendo brings the original Earthworm Jim and more to Switch Online, available now

8BitDo intros new pro-grade multi-platform Ultimate controllers with charging docks, more

Game Pass gains early access to Madden NFL ’23 with EA Play

Arcade1Up runs the blitz on retro gaming with its latest NFL arcade cabinet

Microsoft says it ‘would not be profitable’ to make Call of Duty Xbox exclusive

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
Black Friday 2022 SEGA

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

simplehuman Black Friday sale up to 30% off: trash cans...
Meta Quest 2 VR Black Friday pricing goes live from $35...
Totallee Black Friday sale now live with 50% off everyt...
Roku’s latest 4K AirPlay 2 streaming media player...
Cole Haan’s Giving Event takes up to 40% off site...
Amazon 2022 low hits Oral-B’s Pro CrossAction Ele...
Automate winter heating with a $40 discount on Google...
SK hynix 7,000MB/s P41 1TB Gen4 SSD holiday deal delive...
Load more...
Show More Comments