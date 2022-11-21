Early Black Friday game deals: Sonic Frontiers, Stray, Plague Tale Requiem, TMNT, much more

The Early Black Friday Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals are now in full swing, many of which are already sitting at the lowest advertised prices. While we saw loads of Switch titles go on sale yesterday, Amazon is now offering the new Sonic Frontiers at $29 shipped on Switch and Series X or $35 on PlayStation consoles. Regularly $60, this is up to 52% off, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. This recently-released Sonic experience takes the titular hero to five massive overworld islands, “each with their own unique action-platforming challenges and hidden secrets to uncover.” It’s a Sonic experience not quite like anything we have seen before with unlockable Cyber Space stages, an all-new battle system, skill tree upgrades, and even some nostalgic 2D action. Be sure to head below for the rest of today’s best early Black Friday Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals.
Early Black Friday game deals:
- Nintendo Black Friday Switch game deals from $20
- Nintendo Black Friday Switch console bundle now live from $299
- Nintendo Black Friday Mario Kart Live Home Circuit deal live at $60
- Xbox Black Friday game sale now live at up to 67% off
- PlayStation Black Friday deals now live up to 75% off
Nintendo Switch:
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $60 ($70 value)
- Plus $10 Amazon gift card
- Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening $40 (Reg. $60)
- Dropping to $29 at noon on Walmart
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $40 (Reg. $60)
- Dropping to $29 at noon on Walmart
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword $39 (Reg. $60)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons $40 (Reg. $60)
- Dropping to $29 at noon on Walmart
- Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes $39 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Party Superstars $40 (Reg. $60)
- WarioWare: Get It Together! $29 (Reg. $50)
- Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain $20 (Reg. $30)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge $30 (Reg. $35)
- Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection $15 (Reg. $40)
- Pokemon Sword $39 (Reg. $60)
- New Pokemon Snap $39 (Reg. $60)
- NBA 2K23 $29 (Reg. $60)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection from $20 (Reg. $40)
- Splatoon 3 $47 (Reg. $60)
- Bayonetta 3 from $47 (Reg. $60)
- Rabbids Party of Legends $20 (Reg. $40)
- Kirby: Star Allies $45 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe pre-order $60
PlayStation and Xbox:
- Stray $29 (Reg. $40)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem $39 (Reg. $60)
- Elden Ring $39 (Reg. $60)
- Guardians of the Galaxy $15 (Reg. $23+)
- Aliens Fireteam Elite $10 (reg. $20+)
- The Last of Us Part I $50 (Reg. $70)
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate $40 (Reg. $70)
- Or PS4 version at $20 (Reg. $50)
- Returnal $30 (Reg. $70)
- Death Stranding $10 (Reg. $20+)
- UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection $20 (Reg. $50)
- Demon’s Souls $30 (Reg. $70)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart $30 (Reg. $70)
- Sony MLB The Show 22 $20 (Reg. $50)
- Horizon Forbidden West PS5 $40 (Reg. $70)
- Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut $30 (Reg. $70)
- The Nioh Collection PS5 $30 (Reg. $70)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure $20 (Reg. $60)
- Aliens Fireteam Elite PS5 $10 (Reg. $20+)
- God of War 2018 $10 (Reg. $20)
- Xbox Black Friday game sale now live at up to 67% off
- Far Cry 6 $10 (Reg. up to $50)
- WWE 2K22 from $20 (Reg. $30+)
- PGA Tour 2K23 from $40 (Reg. $60+)
- Battlefield 2042 from $10 (Reg. $17+)
- Grand Theft Auto V Premium Edition from $15 (Reg. $30+)
- Gotham Knights $52 (Reg. $70)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2 $25 (Reg. $30+)
- Shin Megami Tensei III remaster $20 (Reg. $40)
- Monark: Deluxe Edition PS4 $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection from $20 (Reg. $40)
- Also matched at Amazon on Xbox (new all-time low)
- Or PS5 Limited Edition version for $120 (Reg. $150)
- GameStop early Black Friday game sale up to 50% off
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty pre-order $80
- Sonic Colors Ultimate $15 (Reg. $40)
- Resident Evil 4 remake pre-orders now live at $60
Pre-orders:
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order $50
- Or with $10 gift card via Best Buy
- Just Dance 2023 pre-order with bonus pin set $60
- Or with Joy-Con Grips at Best Buy
- Pokémon Scarlet and Violet pre-orders from $60
- More details here…
- Sonic Frontiers pre-order from $60
- Dead Island 2 pre-orders from $70
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II pre-order $70
- One Piece Odyssey pre-order $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
