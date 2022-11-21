Meta Quest 2 VR Black Friday pricing goes live from $350 with two bundled games ($470 value)

After seeing a price hike go live earlier this fall, Black Friday savings are now rolling around on the Meta Quest 2 VR headset. Arriving as the official price cut of the holiday season, Amazon is now marking down the virtual reality experience to $349.99 shipped with two bundled games. This Black Friday bundle also applies to the 256GB version at $449.99. In either case, this is $50 off the price tag of the headset itself, delivering a rare chance to save in the first place. But then there’s also the added value of the included Resident Evil 4 and Beat Saber games which sell for $40 and $30 each, respectively.

Whether you know it by the Oculus or Meta naming scheme, the Quest 2 delivers an untethered virtual reality experience that doesn’t need an external PC or sensors to experience all of the immersion that VR has to offer. You’re also getting a pair of controllers that take the interactivity to a new level for diving into games like Among Us VR and more. Meta is also removing the need to log in with FaceBook, as well. Get a closer look in our hands-on review where we noted it was a “huge leap in the right direction for VR.” Then head below for more.

If you’re looking for a way to make the most of the included credit, pairing the featured VR headset with the official Oculus Elite Strap is certainly worth a look. While the Quest 2 does include a head strap in the box, the more premium offering is ideal for those more intense gameplay sessions. It delivers an adjustable design with added padding to help things stay in place.

Those who would prefer to do your gaming from a handheld form-factor, the first-ever discount on the Backbone One PlayStation iPhone controller. Just launching earlier this year, you’re looking at a new all-time low of $75 ahead of Black Friday, delivering a Switch-like experience for your iPhone 14 that’s down from the usual $100 going rate.

Meta/Oculus Quest 2 features:

Oculus Quest 2 is our most advanced all-in-one VR system yet. Every detail has been engineered to make virtual worlds adapt to your movements, letting you explore awe-inspiring games and experiences with unparalleled freedom. No PC or console required. Get the most out of each moment with blazing-fast performance and next-generation graphics. Stay focused with a stunning display that features 50% more pixels than the original Quest. Or take a break from the action and grab front-row seats to live concerts, exclusive events and more.

