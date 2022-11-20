Backbone One PlayStation iPhone controller sees first deal at $75 for Black Friday, more

The Backbone One has long been considered among the best all-in-one mobile gaming controllers on the market. The Xbox-centric model released last year and carries a $100 regular price tag, much like the new white PlayStation edition we detailed at launch over the summer. And now both models are now seeing Black Friday price drops to $74.99 shipped via the brand’s official Amazon storefront and at Target. The black Backbone One delivers a fully-integrated mobile iPhone gaming experience for Xbox Game Pass while the white edition the company teamed up with Sony on is essentially the first official iPhone controller for PlayStation. Both models provide full controller layouts with Xbox-style thumbstick layouts, themed face buttons, Lightning passthrough charging, a 3.5mm headphone audio jack, and dedicated PS/Xbox home buttons. Get a closer look at the Xbox model in our hands-on review while you’re at it.

A more affordable Switch-style iPhone controller comes by way of Razer’s Kishi Mobile Game Controller. While some folks suggest the Backbone One is a more thoroughly-integrated experience, the Razer Kishi is still a solid option and one that comes in at a much lower $45 price tag right now.

And speaking of iPhone gamepads, be sure to check out our launch coverage and hands-on review of PowerA’s new MOGA XP5-i Plus Apple Arcade and cloud gaming controller that launched earlier this year alongside the brand’s MOGA XP7-X mobile controller that delivers a form-factor akin to the models featured above. The 2022 model RiotPWR Xbox Cloud Gaming iPhone mobile controller is worth a look as well.

Backbone One PlayStation Edition features:

PLAY ANY CONTROLLER SUPPORTED GAMES: Responsive analog triggers, tactile buttons, and clickable thumbsticks for the ultimate mobile gaming experience.

LOWEST LATENCY, PASS-THROUGH CHARGING & 3.5MM HEADSET JACK: Connects to your iPhone’s Lightning port for ultra-responsive gameplay. Charge and use your favorite headset while you play.

WORKS WITH ANY IPHONE: Compatible with the latest iPhones. Adapter included for better experience on iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, 14 Pro Max, 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max.

1 MONTH BACKBONE+ INCLUDED: Get access to exclusive perks and the Backbone app, which serves as a hub for all your games, recommends new games, connect with friends, screen record, play on any screen, and more. The Backbone can still be used as a gaming controller without Backbone+. Then $39.99/year after offer ends.

BUILT FOR PLAYSTATION: From the DualSense inspired design to the special integrations with the PlayStation and PS Remote Play app, like the ability to deep link into the PlayStation app to install games onto your console remotely so you can play it later via PS Remote Play, this exclusive Backbone is unlike anything the world has ever seen.

