VIZIO’s new 50-inch MQX 120Hz AirPlay 2 4K TV back down to $579 shipped at Amazon

Update: Amazon has now dropped the 75-inch VIZIO MQX model down to a new all-time low at $999 shipped. This is the larger version of the model detailed below that is now $200 under our previous mention, and the lowest price we can find. Regularly $1,199 these days, it releases at over $1,250 on Amazon and has gone for as much as $1,400.

Amazon is now offering the 2022 model VIZIO 50-inch MQX Series Premium 4K QLED HDR Smart TV for $579 shipped. This model launched back in August after we detailed the brand’s latest lineup at $630 and is now within $1 of the lowest we have ever tracked. VIZIO’s 4K TVs have always delivered notable value for the price and the MQX line is no different with WiFi 6E, a 120Hz panel, Variable Refresh Rate tech, Dolby Vision, and support for Alexa, Apple HomeKit gear, and Google Assistant voice commands. You’ll also find four HDMI 2.1 ports, AirPlay 2 streaming, and you can even “download the free VIZIO Mobile app and control your TV or access your favorite apps right from your phone.” Hit up our launch coverage for more details on the latest from VIZIO and then head below for additional details.

A more affordable, albeit less feature-rich, 50-inch 4K smart TV option would be something like this Amazon 4-Series model. Now down from the regular up to $470 price tag to $250 shipped, this early Black Friday deal is a whole lot of TV for the price right now. Again, its specs cant quite keep up with the model above, but it will still deliver a 4K panel with direct access to all of your streaming services at less than half the price.

And speaking of Amazon display deals, we are now tracking the best price ever on its brand new 65-inch Omni QLED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV. Having just released in September, the regularly $800 TV is now selling for $550 shipped with a new Art mode to display paintings and photography as well as an HDMI 2.1 eARC input, and more. Still not big enough? Go with Optoma’s True 4K UHD35 Gaming Projector at up to 240Hz while it’s sitting at a new all-time low.

VIZIO 50-inch MQX 4K Smart TV features:

Max 4K Picture Perfection – tream or game in over 1 billion colors enhanced with Quantum Color QLED. Deep contrast and high peak brightness are achieved with the Active Full Array Backlight + local dimming, enhanced with Dolby Vision HDR Bright Mode & HDR10+, and fine-tuned with Active Pixel Tuning.

America’s Smart TV – Instantly access millions of titles with America’s Smart TV. Stream shows, movies, news, sports, music, and more on all your favorite apps, and enjoy over 250 free channels on WatchFree+.

Free TV Lives Here – Save on cable bills and stream for free with VIZIO WatchFree+. Built-in to every new VIZIO TV, WatchFree+ gives you 250+ live streaming channels and over 5,000 titles on demand. No subscriptions, logins, or fees.

