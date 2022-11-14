Amazon’s regularly $470 50-inch 4-Series 4K Smart Fire TV just dropped to $250, more

Justin Kahn
graphical user interface, website

Joining early Black Friday deals on its 4K Fire TV streaming sticks and the first price drops on its brand new Omni series 4K TV, Amazon now has its 50-inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV at $249.99 shipped. This one was unveiled last September at $470, still sometimes fetches as much these days, and has only really ever gone for less in doorbuster-like Prime events. You’re looking at up to 47% or $220 in savings for the lowest price we can find. While there is a chance we see this one go for less in the upcoming Black Friday deals, there’s no telling how long even a slightly better price might last for. This is your chance to score a relatively new 50-inch 4K display with direct access to your streaming services, HDMI eARC, HDR 10, Alexa voice command action, and more at one of the best prices – it’s only $20 more than the 43-inch model for comparison. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and additional details below. 

More 4K Fire TV deals:

Elsewhere in budget-friendly early Black Friday TV deals, the 4K Hisense R6 models with HomeKit support are now starting from just $200 shipped. This morning’s roundup highlights some of the most affordable modern Hisense models out there across a range of sizes. Get a closer look right here and swing by our home theater hub for more. 

Amazon 4-Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV features:

  • Brilliant 4K entertainment – Bring movies and shows to life with support for vivid 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus.
  • Scenes that leap off the screen – 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, and HLG deliver a clearer and more vibrant picture with brighter colors compared to 1080p Full HD.
  • Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote – Press and ask to find favorite apps, movies, and shows, plus check the weather, sports scores, and more.
  • Watch what you want – Stream over 1 million movies and TV episodes. Watch favorites with subscriptions to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and more.
  • All your entertainment in one place – Watch live and free TV, play video games, and stream music.
  • Smart and always getting smarter – Fire TV adds new Alexa skills, features, smart home capabilities, and voice functionality all the time.

