Anker’s M300 Streaming USB Mic with custom RGB lighting hits Amazon low at $30 (Reg. $50)

Woot via Amazon storefront is now offering the Anker PowerCast M300 Streaming USB Microphone for $29.99 shipped. Regularly $50, this is 40% off the going rate, $10 under the fall Prime Day price, and the lowest we have tracked on Amazon. This one launched at this time last year with a modern design, a 16mm condenser capsule, plug and play USB action, and a built-in headphone monitoring input with gain, volume, and mute control. That’s all on top of the RGB lighting action that delivers your choice of 23 colors to match your mood, other streaming tech, and atmosphere of your space. Head below for more details.

At $30, there really aren’t very many options out there for less from a trustworthy brand – even the usual rock-bottom HyperX SoloCast is sitting at $35 (full hands-on review here). However, one options worth a look for folks who just need a casual upgrade over a built-in mic is the Tonor TC30. There’s nothing overly special about it, but it will get the job done and it’s now selling for $25 Prime shipped at Amazon.

If you’re looking to take it up a notch though, the ongoing holiday price drops on the popular Shure USB and XLR microphones are where you need to be. Starting from $161 on some of the best and most sought-after microphones in the podcasting game, these are some of our favorite models out there and now’s a great time to land one.

You’ll find even more USB and XLR microphones on sale for the holidays in our previous roundup and be sure to scope out this deal on Razer’s Seiren Mini USB Condenser model as well.

Anker PowerCast M300 USB Mic features:

Realistic Vocals: Sound more like yourself with a large, 16 mm condenser microphone that boasts a wide bit-depth and high sample rate. Record rich and pure sounds as the cardioid polar pattern picks up what you say without any background noise.

Plug and Play: This USB microphone for PC has no extra settings or extra steps. Just plug it in to get started on streaming your broadcast.

On-Board Gain Control: No need to fumble with complicated controls that are on a separate device. Easily adjust the volume right on your USB microphone to your liking, or mute it if you need to step away.

