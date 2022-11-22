August’s latest HomeKit smart lock hits $159 low in early holiday sale (Reg. $230)

Amazon now offers the August 4th-Generation Wi-Fi Smart Lock for $159 shipped. Normally fetching $230, you’re looking at a new all-time low and quite the holiday-worthy price at $71 off. This is well below our previous mention from back in September, clocking in at $40 less, as well. August’s latest smart lock makes for a notable upgrade to the front door for finally getting your HomeKit, Alexa, or Assistant setup in on some added security. It’ll pair over Wi-Fi right to your router so there’s no need to worry about an additional hub, and brings notable features like auto unlock, the ability to share virtual keys, and your typical voice control from a preferred assistant. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review, but then be sure to head below for more.

A notable add-on to the lead deal, the August Smart Keypad currently sells for $60 and makes the most of your savings. It’ll supplement all of the smart connectivity noted above with the ability to type in pin codes on the physical keypad for yet another way to unlock the front door.

While not quite as versatile in how many different ecosystems and voice assistants can unlock it, Level’s invisible HomeKit smart lock is also getting in on the early Black Friday savings with an all-time low. This model trades in the bulkier design for a form-factor that sits within the front door and is now down to $140 to deliver a notable $109 discount.

August Wi-Fi Smart Lock features:

Secure your home with this silver August Wi-Fi Smart Lock. Compatibility with popular virtual assistants lets you lock and unlock your door using voice commands, and the supported iOS and Android app offers easy remote operation. This August Wi-Fi Smart Lock has an auto-unlock function that automatically undoes the deadbolt when you come home.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!