New all-time low outfits the front door with Level’s invisible HomeKit smart lock at $140 (Save $109)

Amazon is now offering the Level Lock Smart Lock in Matte Black for $140 shipped. Typically fetching $249, you’re looking at a new all-time low of $109 off that beats our previous mention by $29. It hasn’t been on sale in a few months period, either. Level Lock packs one of the more versatile arrays of features for a HomeKit-compatible solution while ditching all of the usual unsightly bulk that many alternatives carry. Packed into the design of a typical deadbolt, you’re looking at Siri support on top of use with the companion app over Bluetooth and NFC-based keycard support. Those who still fancy old school keys in your household are also in luck with Level Lock, too. You can learn more about the experience in our review of the Touch model, too. Head below for more.

A notable add-on to expand the experience is the Level Keypad. This accessory just launched earlier in the year and arrives to bring yet another option to unlock the front door into play. The wireless form-factor can be mounted just about anywhere and sports a series of backlit keys to provide an alternative to using your smartphone. Our launch coverage over at 9to5Mac offers a more complete rundown of the features, as well.

As for all of the holiday season’s other best smart home gear, we break down just what to expect from all of the upcoming Black Friday discounts. We’re expecting to see all of the top brands get in on the savings, including the likes of Philips Hue, Govee, Ring, and many other makes of the best Siri, Alexa, and Assistant gear on the market.

Level Lock Smart Lock features:

By hiding technology on the inside of the door, Level Lock is the smallest smart lock ever made. Give friends and family the convenience of using their phone, voice, or a key to enter your home. Automatically unlock as you approach and lock after you leave. Meets the highest industry standards for security, durability, and finish and certified BHMA AAA. Access from anywhere, lock and unlock with Siri, run automations and more with HomeKit.

