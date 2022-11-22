Google Pixel 6a returns to all-time low for only second time at $299 (Reg. $449)

While its flagship handsets are stealing the spotlight this holiday shopping season, the Google Pixel 6a is also on sale for its best price yet. Courtesy of Amazon, Black Friday pricing has arrived earlier on the recently-released unlocked smartphone which drops pricing down to $299 shipped. Normally fetching $449, this is only the second time it has dropped by 33% in order to match the all-time low. Google Pixel 6a arrives as the brand’s latest handset, taking a slightly more affordable approach from last year’s 6/Pro handsets. There’s still the same Google Tensor chipset at the center of the experience, with a 6.1-inch FHD+ 60Hz display being paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. You can also expect to enjoy 24-hour battery life, as well as all of the usual photograph features packed into the 12MP wide and 12MP ultrawide lenses around back. Our hands-on review offers a better idea of what to expect, as well.

Spigen makes some of our favorite cases at 9to5Toys, and its Liquid Air Amor cover in particular has always been a personal favorite. This unique design is made of a slim material that won’t add too much bulk to your handset, but does arrive with a textured pattern on the back for some added grip. It’s a great way to protect your Pixel 6a without breaking the bank, as well, thanks to a $15 price tag.

Then go check out all of the other Google Black Friday discounts live ahead of Black Friday proper. Now that it is officially Thanksgiving Week, the flagship offers this year will easily be the new all-time lows on Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones from $499, but there are plenty of other price cuts worth a look in our guide.

Google Pixel 6a features:

Google Pixel 6a adapts to you; it’s super fast and secure and powered by Google Tensor, the first chip designed by Google just for Pixel. Pixel’s fast-charging all-day battery adapts to you and saves power for the apps you use most. Take amazing photos with Pixel’s 12 megapixel camera and tools like Magic Eraser[3], Motion Mode, and Portrait Mode. With Google Tensor, your phone launches apps fast, pages and images load quickly, and everything runs smoothly.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!