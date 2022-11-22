LG’s Ultragear GP3 Portable Gaming Speaker delivers surround sound gaming at low of $92

Amazon is now offering the LG Ultragear GP3 Portable Gaming Speaker for $92.14 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally going for $147, this 37% discount, or a solid $55 price drop marks a new all-time Amazon low price. This speaker will deliver 3D surround sound with specialized EQ presets for FPS and RTS gaming to enhance the sound field. There is even a built-in microphone so you can talk with your teammates without a headset or separate mic. When the speaker is not connected to power, you can expect upwards of 6-hour battery life with Bluetooth connectivity allowing for smartphone connections. You can use the speaker in conjunction with a headset and have access to virtual 7.1 surround sound with DTS Headphones:X with a dedicated button for switching between the two outputs. Head below for more.

Want a wireless gaming headset instead? You could go with the Razer Barracuda X Wireless Gaming Headset for $50.The included USB-C wireless dongle allows this headset to work with a PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and Android devices for cross-platform gaming. The patented 3-part design of Razer’s TriForce 40mm drivers delivers ”exceptional highs, mids, and lows that doesn’t muddy, providing deeper gaming immersion.” The detachable cardioid microphone will reject background noise while clearly picking you up. Check out our hands-on review to learn more.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. We’re also tracking CORSAIR’s M65 RGB Ultra Wireless Gaming Mouse at an all-time low of $100.50. As one of the newer releases from CORSAIR, you’ll find the M5 RGB ULTRA wireless mouse delivers an iconic design with the latest technology for your gaming setup. Packing the CORSAIR MARKSMAN 26,000 DPI sensor, you’ll find that it can track at up to 650 IPS at up to 50G in acceleration to “precisely capture your every mouse movement.”

LG Ultragear GP3 Portable Gaming Speaker features:

Zero in on the perfect gaming speaker. Immerse yourself in the game with the GP3 LG UltraGear Speaker. Zero in on quality audio with versatile gaming audio modes, and 10 watts of power to keep you in the zone. A built-in microphone lets you chat while you play—no headset needed. And with up to 6 hours of battery time, you can play longer.

