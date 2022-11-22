CORSAIR’s M65 RGB Ultra wireless gaming mouse hits new low at $100, more from $35

Amazon is offering the CORSAIR M65 RGB Ultra Wireless Gaming Mouse for $100.40 shipped. Normally $130 at Amazon, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and beats our previous mention by an additional $10. As one of the newer releases from CORSAIR, you’ll find the M5 RGB ULTRA wireless mouse delivers an iconic design with the latest technology for your gaming setup. Packing the CORSAIR MARKSMAN 26,000 DPI sensor, you’ll find that it can track at up to 650 IPS at up to 50G in acceleration to “precisely capture your every mouse movement.” On top of those features, there’s a 6-axis gyro for ultra-low lift-off, optical OMRON switches, and dual-mode wireless connectivity. Want to learn more about what this unique mouse has to offer? Dive into our announcement coverage, and then head below for more details.

Don’t forget that Logitech MX Keys Mini keyboard is on sale for $85 right now. This early Black Friday sale delivers an all-time low for this keyboard, making now a fantastic time to add it to your desk. After checking that out, swing by our PC gaming Best of Black Friday guide for all the other deals you should pay attention to this holiday season.

Make all your clicks count with the CORSAIR M65 RGB ULTRA WIRELESS Tunable Gaming Mouse, boasting a durable aluminum frame and hyper-fast SLIPSTREAM WIRELESS for sub-1ms latency. Experience pinpoint accuracy powered by a 26,000 DPI MARKSMAN optical sensor and optical OMRON switches, while sensor fusion technology enables convenient tilt gestures for in-game actions.

