UGREEN’s latest Nexode USB-C GaN Chargers fall to all-time lows from $30 (Save 25%+)

UGREEN’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its new Nexode 200W 6-port USB-C GaN II Charger for $159.99 shipped. Normally fetching $200, you’re looking at one of the first discounts to date at $40 off. This is matching the all-time low set only once before back in May as the launch price cut, and is $10 under all of the subsequent savings. Arriving as UGREEN’s most capable charger yet, its new Nexode 200W offering packs six ports for refueling all of the devices in your setup. The GaN II technology enables the charger to dish out enough juice for refueling MacBooks, iPads, iPhones, and three other devices all at once, with four USB-C slots joined by a pair of USB-A ports. We took a deeper dive into what to expect back when it launched in May. Head below for more.

Just like the lead deal, you’re going to need to clip the on-page coupon for each of the following UGREEN Nexode USB-C GaN Chargers in order to lock-in the savings. All four of the models below are sitting at the best prices of the year,

And if you just want an option perfect for specifically refueling an iPhone 14, Anker also just revealed its latest accessories in the form of an even more capable 30W Nano 3 charger complete with USB-C GaN tech. Already a notable smartphone companion on its own, the brand also showcased its new Bio-Based Lightning cables which are comprised in part of sugarcane and other environmentally-friendly materials to help tackle e-waste.

UGREEN Nexode 200W GaN Charger features:

Take your work efficiency to the next level. The Ugreen Nexode 200W USB C charger supplies up to 200W of power, and charges 3 MacBooks, 2 mobile phones, and your AirPods simultaneously. Full charge a 16-inch MacBook Pro 2021 in just 1.5 hours. With the latest GaN chipset, it’s 3X faster than your original iPhone charger. Work more efficiently with everything you need within arm’s reach. Charge 6 devices at the same time avoid messy wires and save more space on your desktop. Advanced GaN & SiC chips improve heat dissipation.

