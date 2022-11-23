Save $250 on Acer’s Nitro 50 RTX 3060 Gaming Desktop at new all-time low of $1,000

Amazon is now offering the Acer Nitro 50 i5/16GB/512GB SSD/1TB HDD/RTX 3060 Gaming Desktop for $999.99 shipped. Normally going for $1,250, this 20% discount, or solid $250 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen. Here you’ll get a gaming desktop equipped with a 6-core Intel Core i5-12400F processor and NVIDIA RTX 3060 graphics to power through most games at 1440p and 60 FPS. You’ll also have 16GB of RAM to back your programs and games with 512GB of SSD and 1TB of HDD storage for quick access to your operating system and games with the HDD providing bulk storage. The desktop comes running Microsoft’s latest flagship operating system, Windows 11, with support for Wi-Fi 6E wireless networking. Head below for more.

If you’d prefer a mobile gaming experience, then check out the Acer Nitro 5 i7/8GB/512GB/RTX 3050 Ti Gaming Laptop for $885. Here you’ll be using the 11th gen Intel i7 processor with RTX 3050 Ti graphics, which is a step down from the 3060 present with the desktop. You’ll also have a 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz display which will see plenty of use in most games with some more demanding titles requiring slightly lower graphics settings. The total amount of RAM available here is also cut in half to 8GB though that is still plenty for most modern games to run well.

Be sure to swing by our PC gaming hub for more deals on hardware and peripherals. We’re also working to bring you the best deals this Black Friday. So once you’re done checking out the Acer computer deals above, make sure you swing by our main Black Friday deal hub for the latest offers we find.

Acer Nitro 50 i5/16GB/512GB SSD/1TB HDD/ RTX 3060 Desktop features:

The powerful Nitro 50 desktop delivers an iconic gaming experience courtesy of the many awesome features inside, including its 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor & NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics—that’s powered by NVIDIA Ampere GPU architecture! Next, toss in its advanced cooling & stellar audio capabilities, and all of the other gaming-rich features, & you quickly see why the Nitro 50 delivers a knockout blow to the competition! Dominate the battlefield with Acer’s Nitro 50 gaming desktop.

