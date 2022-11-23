COSORI’s glass pour over coffee maker with permanent filter returns to Amazon low at $25.50

Ahead of the Black Friday festivities that we’re expecting to kick off in the next few hours, Amazon is discounting a selection of COSORI coffee making gear and accessories with prices as low as $25.50 shipped. Our favorite item in the sale is the Pour Over Coffee Maker at $25.49, which normally goes for $30 at Amazon. This marks a return of the all-time low that we’ve only seen once before, making this a particularly notable discount. This pour-over coffee brewer makes enjoying a quality cup of joe easy with its included dual-layer 304 stainless steel permanent filter. That means you won’t have to deal with pesky paper filters anymore since you can just toss the filter in the dishwasher and be ready for the next brew. On top of that, every part of this brewing kit is BPA-free, which delivers a premium experience all around thanks to a wood, glass, and metal construction. Check out Amazon for additional COSORI coffee deals and then keep reading for more details.

Are you more of an espresso fan? Well, this 6-cup Moka pot is available on Amazon for just $20. That’s a full $5.50 below today’s lead deal and allows you to enjoy a stronger brew than you’ll get out of the pour over above. However, you’ll need to place the Moka pot on a stove or other style of burner to brew, which limits where you can use it.

Don’t forget that OXO’s pour-over coffee maker is down to its 2022 low at Amazon, now on sale for $14. We’re also seeing other accessories discounted from $10, so you won’t want to miss out on those OXO deals as we head into Black Friday. Curious about the other discounts that we’ve found so far? Our deals hub will keep you up-to-date on the latest best deals from around the web and we have a dedicated guide for the latest discounts as we find them.

COSORI Pour Over Coffee Maker features:

Dual layers of 304 stainless steel allow fine oils from coffee powder to infuse themselves into your coffee, creating a richer, fuller flavor and no coffee ground deposits. The borosilicate glass decanter is thermal resistant enough to be heated on the stove on a low flame. The 34-ounce decanter fits eight 4-oz cups of coffee, making it ideal for when you have guests over

