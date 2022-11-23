elago launches new Game Boy-style case for AirPods Pro 2, now at all-time $19 low

Justin Kahn -
Amazonelago
First deal $19
elago AirPods Pro 2 Game Boy-style AW5 case

We have been big fans of elago’s retro-style AirTag and AirPod cases for years now, and it just unveiled its new AirPods Pro 2 Game Boy-style AW5 case. Regularly $22, the classic grey style is now marked down to $18.99 with free shipping for Prime members to mark the first notable price drop. While the official elago site is offering 30% off just about everything right now, with the additional shipping fee this case would be a couple bucks more than going with the Amazon storefront. You’re once again looking at the classic Nintendo design to wrap your latest-generation pro model AirPods (currently on sale at the lowest price ever) in the elago’s nostalgic silicone treatment. This time around it has a special cutout to access Apple’s new lanyard connector too. Head below for more details. 

If the new Game Boy design from elago isn’t of interest, go with a more simple silicone treatment for less like this BRG model. It is currently selling for $10 Prime shipped with an on-page coupon alongside an included carabiner and a wireless charging-ready design. 

Go score yourself AirPods Pro 2 while they are at the best price ever if you haven’t yet, then check out more of the latest accessories we have featured for Apple’s new earbuds below:

elago AW5 AirPods Pro 2 Case:

  • UNLIKE OTHER GENERIC CASES THAT are mass produced, all of our cases are designed IN HOUSE FROM SCRATCH. From a concept, all the way to a finished product, every aspect of creating a product is done in-house to ensure that you get a case that WILL FIT PERFECTLY, HELP PROTECT FROM DROPS, AND LOOKS GREAT – SAVING YOU TIME AND MONEY!
  • OTHER CASES CAN BE BORING WITH JUST ADDING SOME COLOR BUT the elago AW5 compatible with AirPods Pro 2nd Generation transforms the charging case into a RETRO GAMING CONSOLE!
  • EXPERIENCE A BLAST FROM THE PAST WITH this DURABLE SILICONE case that offers GREAT PROTECTION against drops, scratches, dirts, and oils from DAILY USE.

