Caseology’s new textured AirPods Pro 2 Vault case arrives from $17 (Reg. up to $25)

After taking a look at the new Spigen and elago models, Caseology’s latest AirPods Pro 2 Vault case has now surfaced. Apple’s latest pro-grade earbuds package delivers some notable tech upgrades as well as some physical enhancements like the on-board lanyard strap connector and Caseology’s latest has now arrived to keep things safe and sound. Now available for purchase directly from the official site, its Amazon storefront has it up for even less. Head below for a closer look and more details on the new Caseology AirPods Pro 2 Vault case.

New Caseology AirPods Pro 2 Vault case

The brand’s enhanced smartphone sheaths landed in our roundup of the best iPhone 14 cases just before we featured its new Nano Pop iPhone 14 MagSafe wallet, but now it’s time for the new AirPods Pro 2 Vault case.

Our newest AirPods Pro 2 case is built with the timeless texture, grip, and security that Vault has embodied since the beginning.

The new Caseology AirPods Pro 2 Vault case delivers an updated design on the previous-generation model with a notable cutout to support Apple’s new lanyard strap accommodations.

Alongside its “military grade protection” Caseology is shipping the new case with a limited lifetime warranty and a “high shock deflection that bounces back from the occasional drop.” From there, you’ll find slight grooves around the outer edge as well as a sort of accent textured face and backing that double down on the grip action.

The wireless charging-compatible design ships with the “extra-secure adhesive tape” we have seen in year’s past that’s designed to keep your case firmly in place. On top of that, the minimalist logo on the front side sits just below the LED cutout and to the right of the included carabiner clip adorned with the Caseology branding.

Vault is all about the bare necessities, resulting in a tough and grippy case, with a bumper to provide unparalleled drop protection. Technology is all about making your life easier, not harder and we believe our cases should do that too—that’s why Vault comes with a carabiner and built in hook to make carrying your AirPods Pro 2 a breeze.

The new Caseology AirPods Pro 2 Vault case is set to ship in matte black, midnight green, and navy blue for $24.99, but only the black model is available for purchase via the Caseology site currently. However, you will find that model sitting on its official Amazon storefront listed at $16.99 right now.

