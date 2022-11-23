Apple’s latest iPad Air 5 drops to new $615 low with $134 cellular discount

While we’re waiting for the full Black Friday pricing to go live across the whole lineup, today Amazon shoppers can get a headstart at scoring the holiday season’s best pricing on Apple’s latest iPad Air 5. Right now, the Wi-Fi + Cellular 64GB model is sitting at its lowest price ever, dropping to $614.95 shipped. Normally fetching $749, this is well below previous $670 markdowns for the configuration and amounting to $134 in savings to hit the best price yet status. Not live just yet, but we are expecting to see the entry-level models sitting at $519 all-time lows, too. So stay tuned.

Bringing Apple’s Neural Engine-backed M1 chip to a more affordable form-factor, the new iPad Air 5 arrives with the same desktop-class performance as its other machines. Its 12MP Ultra Wide front camera packs Center Stage support, and the 10.9-inch display rocks True Tone, P3 wide color support, and an antireflective coating. Staples from last time like Touch ID in the power button and Apple Pencil integration are onboard, as well. Learn more about iPad Air 5 over in our coverage at 9to5Mac. Head below for more.

Making for one of the most compelling drawing, writing, and precision input experiences on the market, those who plan to benefit from any of those will want to use their savings to pick up the second-generation Apple Pencil alongside their new iPadOS device. Ideal for helping create digital art or just delivering on the unique touchscreen experience, it’s a must-have accessory to pair with the lead discounts.

The Black Friday Apple deals are all officially arriving today just mere hours until the official savings go live, as some of the best price cuts of the holiday season at large go live. We already detailed what to expect from the savings this Thanksgiving Week and beyond, and now the price cuts are live on most of Apple’s latest and greatest releases, all summarized in our Apple guide.

iPad Air 5 features:

iPad Air. With an immersive 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display. The breakthrough Apple M1 chip delivers faster performance, making iPad Air a creative and mobile gaming powerhouse. Featuring Touch ID, advanced cameras, blazing-fast 5G2 and Wi-Fi 6, USB-C, and support for Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil (2nd generation).

