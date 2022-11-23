Thrustmaster Black Friday deals: T16000M FCS Flight Pack falls to 2022 low of $160, more

Jared Locke -
Thrustmaster T16000M FCS Flight

Amazon is now offering the Thrustmaster T16000M FCS Flight pack for $159.99 shipped. Normally going for $260, this 38% discount, or solid $100 price drop marks a new 2022 low price we’ve tracked so far. This pack includes a joystick, throttle unit, and rudder pedals for a complete setup. Here the joystick features four axes of control with 16 action buttons and orange accents and backlighting. The throttle unit provides 14 action buttons and one 8-way PoV hat switch. Then the pedals will give you rudder control with each pedal riding on aluminum slide rails that self-center when you stop pressing on them. In total, you’re looking at 6 axes of control for your aircraft, 30 action buttons, and complete control over whatever aircraft you decide to fly. Head below for more Thrustmaster deals.

More Thrustmaster deals:

Be sure to swing by our PC gaming hub to check out the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. We’re also tracking the Microsoft Xbox Elite Wireless Series 2 Controller down at $130, the best price we can find. The Series 2 model on sale here today includes everything you need without having to buy the new Components Pack, including swappable, and adjustable-tension thumbstick toppers, D-pads, and paddles as well as wrap-around rubberized grip and shorter hair trigger locks. You can also stop by our Black Friday deal hub for the latest offers this holiday.

Thrustmaster T16000M FCS Flight Pack features:

Thrustmaster has devoted its 25 years of expertise in flight sim controllers to meet the growing demand from flight simmers in general – and space simmers in particular. The T.16000M FCS has been designed for advanced fliers looking for comprehensive, realistic controls as an alternative to using a mouse and keyboard. The T.16000M FCS (Flight Control System) flight stick is compatible with PC via USB in Windows 10, 8, 7 and Vista (32-bit and 64-bit). Ergonomic design for optimum comfort and precision

