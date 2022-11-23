Thrustmaster Black Friday deals: T16000M FCS Flight Pack falls to 2022 low of $160, more

Amazon is now offering the Thrustmaster T16000M FCS Flight pack for $159.99 shipped. Normally going for $260, this 38% discount, or solid $100 price drop marks a new 2022 low price we’ve tracked so far. This pack includes a joystick, throttle unit, and rudder pedals for a complete setup. Here the joystick features four axes of control with 16 action buttons and orange accents and backlighting. The throttle unit provides 14 action buttons and one 8-way PoV hat switch. Then the pedals will give you rudder control with each pedal riding on aluminum slide rails that self-center when you stop pressing on them. In total, you’re looking at 6 axes of control for your aircraft, 30 action buttons, and complete control over whatever aircraft you decide to fly. Head below for more Thrustmaster deals.

Thrustmaster T16000M FCS Flight Pack features:

Thrustmaster has devoted its 25 years of expertise in flight sim controllers to meet the growing demand from flight simmers in general – and space simmers in particular. The T.16000M FCS has been designed for advanced fliers looking for comprehensive, realistic controls as an alternative to using a mouse and keyboard. The T.16000M FCS (Flight Control System) flight stick is compatible with PC via USB in Windows 10, 8, 7 and Vista (32-bit and 64-bit). Ergonomic design for optimum comfort and precision

