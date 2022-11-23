Xbox Elite Wireless Series 2 Controller hits best Black Friday price yet at $130 ($50 off)

Newegg is now offering the best price we have tracked for Black Friday yet on the Microsoft Xbox Elite Wireless Series 2 Controller. The regularly $180 pro controller is now available for $129.99 shipped using code BFFDAY22 at checkout. Currently listed at $172 on Amazon, this is $50 off the going rate and the best price we can find. While it’s not the new Core model we reviewed recently, we also weren’t overly impressed with what the latest model brought to the table in terms of enhancements and overall value anyway. The Series 2 model on sale here today includes everything you need without having to buy the new Components Pack, including swappable, and adjustable-tension thumbstick toppers, D-pads, and paddles as well as wrap-around rubberized grip and shorter hair trigger locks. Users can save up to three custom profiles for various titles alongside USB-C charging and compatibility with Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows machines. Check out our hands-on review for a closer look and head below for more.

Hit up these deals on Razer’s Xbox magnetic Quick Charging Stand as well as the Black Friday price drops on the standard issue, current-generation Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controllers from $39. These are the advertised Black Friday deals and you can take advantage of them right now via Amazon and elsewhere.

The dive in to the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate price drops, the holiday deals on Series S consoles, and the brand new Xbox Series S Gilded Hunter Bundle Microsoft unveiled last week. Delivering a host of new goodies, this one won’t launch until after the Black Friday festivities but we might see some deals ahead of the holidays in December. Get a closer look right here.

Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 features:

Experience the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 featuring adjustable-tension thumbsticks, wrap-around rubberized grip, and shorter hair trigger locks.

Enjoy limitless customization with interchangeable components and exclusive button mapping options in the Xbox Accessories app.*

Save up to 3 custom profiles on the controller and switch between them on the fly.

Swap thumbstick toppers, D-pads, and paddles to tailor your controller to your preferred gaming style.

Stay in the game with up to 40 hours of rechargeable battery life and refined components that are built to last.*

Use Xbox Wireless, Bluetooth, or the included USB-C cable to play across Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows.

