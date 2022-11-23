Under Armour Black Friday Sale takes 30% off sitewide including outlet from $4

The Under Armour Black Friday Sale takes 30% off sitewide including outerwear, shoes, running apparel, and more. No code needed. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $99 or more. Update your outerwear for winter with the Storm SweaterFleece 1/4 Zip Pullover. This pullover is regularly priced at $75 and currently it’s marked down to $53. It’s available in nine color options and has fantastic features including stretchy, lightweight fleece material and the rain protection of a jacket. The ribbed material also gives it an elevated look and it has a fashionable chest logo. Find the rest of our top picks below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today including Macy’s, Cole Haan, Backcountry, The North Face, and more.

