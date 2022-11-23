Visible Black Friday sale bundles iPhone 14 with $300 GCs and Beats Studio Buds

Visible Wireless is rolling out its annual Black Friday promotion across a wide range of pre-paid smartphones, dishing out $300 in a gift card to a store of your choice alongside a pair of Beats Studio Buds. Marking the best value we’ve seen to date, the offer applies to some of the latest smartphones from the likes of Apple, Google, and more. Leading the way, all four of Apple’s new iPhone 14 series handsets are getting in on the savings, scoring you $450 in value on top of the smartphones themselves. This is the best offer yet for those who want to skip going with a carrier-locked solution or avoid the monthly contract. Pricing starts at $829 shipped across the lineup.

Apple’s latest lineup of iPhone 14 series smartphones arrive centered around the new A16 Bionic chip for the Pro/Max models, delivering the best performance yet. There’s also the nifty new Dynamic Island camera cutout on the front of the always-on Super Retina XDR displays, which now sport up to 2,000-nits peak brightness. And while you’ll hope not to need it, there’s also Crash Detection features and built-in satellite connectivity for some added safety. Learn more over at 9to5Mac. Head below for more.

Visible iPhone 14 handset promotions:

If you’re more of an Android fan, the latest from Google are also getting in on the Visible Wireless Black Friday promotion. Bundling both the new Pixel 7 and 7 Pro with the same Beats Studio Buds and $300 gift card, this is the best we’ve seen on these handsets. Most notably, Pixel 7 Pro 128GB sells for $899 and comes with that $450 in added value to mark the best we’ve seen without going the carrier route. For comparison, the last promo was only a $299 value.

Packed into a refreshed design that still delivers the same size 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz screen as before, Pixel 7 Pro arrives as Google’s most capable handset yet. The updated build also houses a new camera assembly on the back of the handset, which comes centered around a 50MP main sensor, 12MP ultrawide lens, and upgraded 48MP telephoto zoom capabilties. All of that comes powered by the new second-generation Tensor G2 chip which is complemented by 128GB of storage and 12GB of RAM. We break down all of the details in our launch coverage, as well.

One thing to note here is that with any of the smartphones eligible for the Visible Wireless Black Friday sale, your new device will be locked to the pre-paid carrier for the first three months. Afterwards, you’ll be able to walk away with your unlocked handset and take it over to any other carrier of your choosing. You can shop all of the smartphones that can lock-in the $450 in value right here, which join all of the other best Black Friday deals this week, too.

iPhone 14 Pro features:

Capture incredible detail with a 48MP Main camera. Experience iPhone in a whole new way with Dynamic Island and Always-On display. And get peace of mind with groundbreaking safety features.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

