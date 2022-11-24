Anker’s AI motion-detecting, treat-tossing pet cam returns to best price at $140 ($60 off)

As part of its Black Friday deals and joining the rest of the Anker tech deals, its official eufy Amazon storefront is now offering its Pet Dog Camera for $139.99 shipped. After releasing in 2021 and spending most of last year at $250, it is now 30% or $60 off the going $200 rate for the lowest we can find. This is the first and only time it has returned to this price after a limited offer during the fall Prime Day event. Featuring 60 days of local storage and with no subscription fee required, you’re looking at a suite of high-tech functionality to keep a closer eye on your furry best friends from anywhere with no additional fees. Live feeds with AI motion detection highlight the feature set alongside 170-degree wide angle views, woof notifications, and a 270-degree rotatable treat launcher with three distance settings. More details below.

If the more feature-rich option above is a bit overkill for your pet surveillance needs, dive into the now live Petcube deals. With models starting from $30, you’ll find a range of the brand’s smart cameras on sale right now going right up to the laser-equipped models at $50 off. Details are waiting right here.

Looking for some more generalized, security-based HomeKit gear instead? Eve’s range of smart home gear are some of our favorites, including sensors, cameras, and power strips, and we are now seeing deep disocunts for Black Friday with prices starting from $32. Everything you need to know is waiting in our deal coverage alongside the rest of the smart home gear in our hub.

eufy AI Pet Camera features:

See Every Adorable Moment in HD Detail: Capture your furbaby’s cuteness in stunning HD day or night with powerful night vision. Watch in real-time on the eufy Pet app. Share the fun within your family too, watch together even when apart with multiple users able to watch the live feed at the same time. Note: Dog Camera only supports 2.4GHz Wi-Fi connections.

It’s Fun for Your Pet: Keep your dog or cat guessing with the pet camera’s 3-distance treat dispenser with tossing. Plus, Dog Camera’s unique anti-clog design keeps you playing with Rover, not fishing out stuck treats.

Your Smart Pet Sitter: While you’re away, Dog Camera is hot on your dog or cat’s tail. You’ll get notifications via the pet camera’s phone app for every woof, meow, or movement detected, along with anything unexpected inside your home.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!