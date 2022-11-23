Petcube smart pet cam Black Friday deals now live starting from $30 (40% off)

The advertised Black Friday Petcube deals are now going live ahead of schedule. While we weren’t expecting the brand’s tech-laden, connected home pet cameras to go live until Black Friday proper, its official Amazon storefront is now offering the best deals of the year on a range of the brand’s models. Starting from the entry-level Petcube Cam at $29.99, down from the regular $50, we are also tracking the Petcube Play 2 Wi-Fi Pet Camera with Alexa voice commands, a built-in laser toy, 2-way audio, and 1080p feeds directly to your smartphone down at $159.20 from the regular $229. Head below for details on the Black Friday Petcube deals.

Black Friday Petcube deals

If the dedicated pet cams aren’t ideal for your needs, you’ll also want to check out the very first price drop on Blink’s new Mini Pan-Tilt Camera. This new all-time low just went live ahead of the Black Friday festivities after being unveiled back in September for the very first time. Arriving with some of the brand’s most notable features yet, you can get a complete breakdown of what to expect right here.

Then head straight over to our 2022 Black Friday deal hub, bookmark the page, and check back on a regular basis through the next couple days and into the weekend as more price drops across every product category land in there.

Petcube Cam features:

With Petcube Cam Wi-Fi pet camera, check on your pet and home anytime with full HD live streaming video, 110° wide-angle view, and clear night vision. See up close with 8x zoom for details. Works with Alexa. Get notified of any activity at home with instant sound and motion alerts. Ease your pet’s separation anxiety by speaking with them (and hear them bark or meow back!). Tell your pet to stop if you catch them in mischief.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!