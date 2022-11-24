Anker Thanksgiving Day discounts arrive on MagSafe power banks, stands, more from $13

Anker is celebrating Thanksgiving Day by launching its latest Amazon storefront sale, discounting nearly its entire collection of MagSafe chargers, power banks, and multi-device stands in the process. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25 across the entire lot. Our top pick this time around delivers one of the first chances to save on Anker’s new 10,000mAh MagGo MagSafe Power Bank, which drops to $59.99. Normally fetching $80, today’s offer amounts to a new all-time low of $20 off while beating our previous mention by $4. As one of the latest MagSafe power banks from Anker, the MagGo 10,000mAh offering arrives as its most capable solution for refueling iPhone 14. It sports the expected 7.5W charging rates, as well as a secondary 20W USB-C PD slot for wired devices, all with a kickstand built into the shell for propping up your gear. Learn more in our launch coverage and then check out the other Anker deals from $13 below.

The charger wirelessly charges your phone while the practical foldable stand props up your phone for easy viewing. The 10,000mAh small-sized battery contains enough power to charge an iPhone 13 Pro 1.8 times. Get a safe and secure wireless charge with the perfectly aligned strong magnets that snap onto your phone for a constant charge. Use the 20W USB-C Power Delivery port and a USB-C charging cable to charge your iPhone 3x faster.

