Echelon’s popular smart fitness bikes on sale from $350, plus rower and treadmill discounts

Rikka Altland -
AmazonBlack Friday 2022Echelon
Save now From $350

All of the Echelon Black Friday deals are now going live via Amazon, with the Echelon EX5-S Smart Connect Fitness Bike leading the way at $999.99 shipped. Normally fetching $1,500, today’s offer is marking the best price of the year at 33% off while beating our previous mention from back in May by $275. As one of Echelon’s most premium exercise bikes, its EX5-S arrives with plenty of novel features to elevate your at-home workouts. For starters, there’s a 22-inch rotating HD screen on the front for watching all of the curated workout programs. There are also 32 levels of adjustable magnetic resistance to pair with frame-mounted dumbbell rack and padded handlebars. Over at Connect the Watts, you can get a better idea of what to expect from a recent Echelon review.

Echelon Smart Bikes:

Other Echelon fitness gear:

Other fitness discounts are going live this Black Friday, with a new all-time low landing on the original Peloton Bike. Now dropping down $300 from its usual price tag, this rare discount arrives as only the third chance to save from the retailer and now sits at $1,145. As for all of the other best Thanksgiving Week deals, be sure to dive into our Black Friday hub.

Echelon EX5-S Smart Fitness Bike features:

Sleek design, competition-style features and a new, 22” HD rotating screen make the EX-5s our most versatile bike yet. Engineered for maximum comfort, smooth functionality and total immersion, this connected bike removes barriers, transforms workouts and broadens horizons.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Black Friday 2022

Echelon

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

LEGO early Black Friday sale discounts Star Wars, Marve...
8Bitdo Black Friday deals from $16: New Ultimate gamepa...
Synology NAS Black Friday deals now live: DS1621+ $180 ...
LG’s 2022 Gram 15.6-inch Laptop with 12th Gen Int...
BLACK+DECKER’s 20V MAX Chainsaw with 2Ah battery ...
Anker’s AI motion-detecting, treat-tossing pet ca...
Samsung Odyssey Ark 4K mini-LED gaming monitor hits $2,...
Dremel’s regularly $60 2-Speed Mini Rotary Tool K...
Load more...
Show More Comments