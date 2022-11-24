Echelon’s popular smart fitness bikes on sale from $350, plus rower and treadmill discounts

All of the Echelon Black Friday deals are now going live via Amazon, with the Echelon EX5-S Smart Connect Fitness Bike leading the way at $999.99 shipped. Normally fetching $1,500, today’s offer is marking the best price of the year at 33% off while beating our previous mention from back in May by $275. As one of Echelon’s most premium exercise bikes, its EX5-S arrives with plenty of novel features to elevate your at-home workouts. For starters, there’s a 22-inch rotating HD screen on the front for watching all of the curated workout programs. There are also 32 levels of adjustable magnetic resistance to pair with frame-mounted dumbbell rack and padded handlebars. Over at Connect the Watts, you can get a better idea of what to expect from a recent Echelon review.

Echelon Smart Bikes:

Other Echelon fitness gear:

Other fitness discounts are going live this Black Friday, with a new all-time low landing on the original Peloton Bike. Now dropping down $300 from its usual price tag, this rare discount arrives as only the third chance to save from the retailer and now sits at $1,145. As for all of the other best Thanksgiving Week deals, be sure to dive into our Black Friday hub.

Echelon EX5-S Smart Fitness Bike features:

Sleek design, competition-style features and a new, 22” HD rotating screen make the EX-5s our most versatile bike yet. Engineered for maximum comfort, smooth functionality and total immersion, this connected bike removes barriers, transforms workouts and broadens horizons.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!