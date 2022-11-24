elago retro Mac, ice cream, more Apple Watch stands and AirTag cases from $8 for Black Friday

As part of its Black Friday deals, the official elago Amazon storefront is now offering a series of solid price drops on a range of its Apple Watch and AirTag accessories. You’ll want to take a closer look at the first price drop we tracked yesterday on its brand new AirPods Pro 2 Game Boy-style case, but we are now tracking loads of solid offers for Prime members on its retro Mac and iPod-inspired Apple Watch stands as well as the adorable ice cream AirTag cases, and more. The deals start from $8 with free shipping for Prime members (only) and you’ll find the best of the best organized for you down below.

elago Apple Watch Stands, charging stations, more:

elago Black Friday AirTag cases:

Alongside all of the holiday Apple Watch all-time lows now live for Black Friday, be sure to check out the best prices ever available on Apple’s actual item trackers while they are starting from $22 Prime shipped as well – they make for great stocking stuffers at this price.

elago AirTag Ice Cream Case features:

ELAGO IS PAVING THE WAY FOR new accessories compatible with AirTags! One of the first designs to be CREATED FROM SCRATCH is the Ice Cream Case, which holds your tracking device SECURELY while PROTECTING it from everyday use and drops!

UNLIKE OTHER CASES THAT ARE boring, doesn’t hold the tracker, and doesn’t protect well, the Ice Cream case was created so that you can have something SWEET with you all the time – all while providing a PERFECT FIT and EXCELLENT PROTECTION from daily use!

NON-RECYCLED SILICONE WAS USED TO ensure the use of NON-TOXIC chemicals to ensure it is safe to use for everyone – safe for adults, children, and pets!

THOUGH MOST USE IT FOR KEEPING TRACK OF keys and audio devices, the Ice Cream case allows you to use the tracker for children and pets. Make use of the case to track things you have never tracked before!

