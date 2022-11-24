elago retro Mac, ice cream, more Apple Watch stands and AirTag cases from $8 for Black Friday

Justin Kahn -
AmazonelagoBlack Friday 2022
Reg. $14+ From $8
elago Black Friday

As part of its Black Friday deals, the official elago Amazon storefront is now offering a series of solid price drops on a range of its Apple Watch and AirTag accessories. You’ll want to take a closer look at the first price drop we tracked yesterday on its brand new AirPods Pro 2 Game Boy-style case, but we are now tracking loads of solid offers for Prime members on its retro Mac and iPod-inspired Apple Watch stands as well as the adorable ice cream AirTag cases, and more. The deals start from $8 with free shipping for Prime members (only) and you’ll find the best of the best organized for you down below. 

elago Apple Watch Stands, charging stations, more:

elago Black Friday AirTag cases:

Alongside all of the holiday Apple Watch all-time lows now live for Black Friday, be sure to check out the best prices ever available on Apple’s actual item trackers while they are starting from $22 Prime shipped as well – they make for great stocking stuffers at this price. 

elago AirTag Ice Cream Case features:

  • ELAGO IS PAVING THE WAY FOR new accessories compatible with AirTags! One of the first designs to be CREATED FROM SCRATCH is the Ice Cream Case, which holds your tracking device SECURELY while PROTECTING it from everyday use and drops!
  • UNLIKE OTHER CASES THAT ARE boring, doesn’t hold the tracker, and doesn’t protect well, the Ice Cream case was created so that you can have something SWEET with you all the time – all while providing a PERFECT FIT and EXCELLENT PROTECTION from daily use!
  • NON-RECYCLED SILICONE WAS USED TO ensure the use of NON-TOXIC chemicals to ensure it is safe to use for everyone – safe for adults, children, and pets!
  • THOUGH MOST USE IT FOR KEEPING TRACK OF keys and audio devices, the Ice Cream case allows you to use the tracker for children and pets. Make use of the case to track things you have never tracked before!

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

elago

Black Friday 2022

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Just-released Apple Watch Ocean Band and Alpine Loop st...
Thanksgiving Mac and iOS app deals: Screens Remote Desk...
Nike Black Friday 2022 takes up to 60% off sitewide + e...
Skullcandy’s Transparent Edition Hesh Evo Wireles...
Samsung’s new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro hit $180 (Save $5...
Thanksgiving game deals: Call of Duty Modern Warfare II...
Apple’s latest M1 Mac mini 512GB goes on sale for...
Eve Black Friday savings go live on HomeKit sensors, ca...
Load more...
Show More Comments