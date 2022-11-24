Save up to 49% on gaming chairs and desks with Thanksgiving day Amazon sale from $41

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon is discounting a number of gaming chairs and desks from various manufacturers. Our top pick is the OFM Gaming Chair for $79.29 shipped. Down from $128, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This gaming chair is perfect for your battlestation with its racing style design and 4-inch thick seat. The flip-up arms have nearly 2 inches of padding to deliver a comfortable experience all around. Plus, there’s adjustable tilt tension, pneumatic height adjustment, and other great features to give you an ergonomic seat for longer gaming sessions. Keep reading for additional deals.

Gaming chair and desk deals:

Further upgrade your gaming setup with a new desktop from NZXT. With the first discount that we’ve seen on an RTX 4090 system, NZXT’s premium computer is on sale for $2,699, and you can even add a 27-inch 1080p 240Hz display for another $100. Then, swing by our PC gaming guide for additional deals and be sure to check out our dedicated Black Friday guide for other great ways to save.

OFM Gaming Chair features:

Racing style gaming chair that provides comfort whether used during intense gaming sessions or long workdays. 4″ thick seat provides extreme comfort for your gaming sessions with multiple layers of high-density foam with extra attention to the seat’s sides and front end. Additionally integrated padded headrest and lumbar support keep you gaming comfortably for hours. Flip-up arms have just under 2″ of padded thickness and provide the ultimate in forearm comfort along with easy entry/exit from the computer gaming chair. Flip-up armrests also make it easier to push the chair fully under the desktop to maximize space.

