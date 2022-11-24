NZXT is bundling its 1080p 240Hz monitor and RTX 4090 desktop for $2,799 with first discount, more

Now that the Black Friday festivities are officially kicking off, NZXT is delivering rare discounts across its entire lineup. With everything from cases to its keyboard, mouse, power supplies, capture cards, and even pre-built desktops on sale, there’s a lot to like here. Shipping fees may vary and do apply. NZXT’s discounts deliver one of the first RTX 4090 discounts that we’ve seen…ever. Yep, the 4090 H7 Elite PC is down to $2,699 shipped. Normally $3,170, this is a $471 discount and the first discount on NZXT’s recently-updated pre-built desktop that we’ve tracked.

Packing a 12th Generation i7 processor (which can be upgraded to 13h Generation with a BIOS update), you’ll find that this desktop will be perfect for both creators and gamers alike. It packs NVIDIA’s brand-new RTX 4090 graphics card as well, which just went up for purchase earlier this month. Rounding out the package is a 1TB Western Digital Blue SN570 NVMe SSD, 32GB of DDR4 RAM, and the Kraken X63 all-in-one watercooler. Need a new monitor too? Just add NZXT’s Canvas 27F 1080p 240Hz display to your cart for $100 more. It normally goes for $230, and we loved the 1440p version in our hands-on review, so you really can’t go wrong here. There’s a lot more on sale at NZXT for Black Friday, so be sure to head below for all the additional deal info we’ve found.

NZXT Black Friday deals:

The PC gaming deals are far from over. We’ve found quite a bit more in our dedicated guide, so you’ll absolutely want to give that a look for other great ways to save on desktops, laptops, and even components. Then, swing by our Black Friday guide for all the other deals as we find them. We’re keeping it constantly updated with the best sales from around the web, so be sure to check back frequently to see what else we’ve uncovered.

NZXT H1 Mini Pro PC features:

The Exclusive H7 4090 PC is designed from the inside out, built with NZXT PC components and powered by an Intel™ Core i7-12700KF and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4090 Series graphics. Supported by NZXT CAM software for complete customization and control of your PC and all PC Gaming devices. The H7 Elite mid-tower case is the premier choice for enthusiasts, featuring a tempered glass front panel to show off three pre-installed 140mm F Series RGB Fans, a built-in RGB & Fan Controller, widened channels, hooks, straps, and toolless entry.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!