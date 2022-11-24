Journey 20% off sitewide Black Friday now live: MagSafe desk mat, leather cases, more

Update: The Journey Black Friday sale is now live with 20% off sitewide using code BFCM20 at checkout. Details are as follows.

Journey, a brand we recently featured when its new leather iPhone 14 cases launched and with its new ALTI wireless MagSafe charging desk mat, is now offering 20% off sitewide. Alongside the aforementioned accessories, it also makes a host of other Apple gear add-ons, from MagSafe chargers and stands to AirPods covers and more. While we have seen some pre-order offers available on its gear, we don’t often see full sitewide events like this on just about everything the brand offers. Head below for more details and the promo code you’ll need.

Journey sitewide sale – MagSafe gear, iPhone 14 cases, more

Journey is now offering 20% off sitewide when you apply code TAKE20 at checkout on just about everything it offers.

One standout offer you can use the code on brings its regularly $110 3-in-1 MagSafe Wireless Charging Station down to $87.99 shipped (available in black or white and seen above). This is easily one of the lowest prices we have tracked and the best around right now. You’re looking at a weighted base with anti-slip feet designed to offer one-handed retrieval of your iPhone 12, 13, or 14 series device. You’ll also find a dedicated Apple Watch charging perch as well as a wireless Qi charging pad atop of the base for your AirPods

Unlike other 3 in 1 chargers, we prioritise your experience more than anything else. The light is designed to face upward and just enough to let you know your items are being charged. With over-current, over-voltage and over-temperature protection the charger can prevent over-charging your device’s battery. Our latest charging technology charges your phone 2x more efficiently than other chargers in the safest possibe way.

You can browse through the rest of the Journey site for more eligible gear right here. just be sure to scope out the details on its leather iPhone 14 cases and the MagSafe charging desk mat we just featured, both of which are also now 20% off with the code above.

Journey 3 in 1 Wireless Charging Station features:

Charge all three of your Apple devices, iPhone 12/13/14, Apple Watch & AirPods (Wireless Charging Enabled) together with Journey’s 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station. Compatible with : iPhone 12 /13/14 only, Apple Watch (Series 3-7 & SE) and Airpods (All wireless charging enabled models).

