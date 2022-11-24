Latest Parallels remote desktop apps hit some of the best prices yet at 25% off for Black Friday

The Parallels Desktop 18 Black Friday deals are now live. One of our favorite remote desktop applications, this year’s Black Friday sale joins the rest of our ongoing app coverage with some of the best deals we have tracked on the latest version of the Parallels Desktop suite. The app was completely refreshed this past summer with a host of new features and we have yet most versions drop any more than 20%…until today. Deals are now live on the standard edition version as well as the pro and business class editions at 25% off. Head below for details on the Parallels Desktop 18 Black Friday deals.

Parallels Desktop 18 Black Friday deals:

Parallels Desktop 18 delivers simplified Windows 11 access, new SSO licensing, and improved Xbox and PS4 controller support, among a plethora of other new enhancements. That’s on top of “40+ one-touch tools to simplify everyday tasks on Mac and Windows” an d support for all Apple M-series Mac machines. You can get a full breakdown of the new features right here and a comparison chart on the differences between each of the editions on sale for Black Friday here.

Alongside a range of MacBook, Mac mini, and iMac configurations now on sale for the holidays (be sure to check out the rare offers on the all-new black Magic Keyboard too), you’ll find all of the best deals waitron in our 2022 Black Friday deal hub.

Parallels Desktop 18 features:

Run more than 200,000 Windows apps on a Mac, including Microsoft Office for Windows.

Download and Install Windows OS on your Intel or Apple M-series Mac computer.

Seamlessly copy and paste text or drag-and-drop files between Mac and Windows.

Develop and test across multiple OSs in a virtual machine for Mac.

Run Windows applications effortlessly without slowing down your Mac.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!