Theragun’s popular electric massage guns and foam rollers see Black Friday cuts from $59

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon is offering the Theragun Elite Percussive Massage Gun for $298 shipped. Normally fetching $399, you’re looking at a new all-time low from the retailer, beating out our previous mention from earlier in the fall by $1. This 25% price cut is the best we’ve seen in months, too. Arriving as one of the more middle-ground solutions in the Theragun stable, the Elite massager packs plenty of notable features to help you make the most of your upcoming New Years training. Its brushless motor features adjustable speed settings that can be tweaked from the built-in OLED screen, as well as 120-minute battery life to help with both pre- or post-workout relief. Head below for more from $59.

Theragun Black Friday discounts:

Other fitness discounts are going live this Black Friday, with a new all-time low landing on the original Peloton Bike. Now dropping down $300 from its usual price tag, this rare discount arrives as only the third chance to save from the retailer and now sits at $1,145. As for all of the other best Thanksgiving Week deals, be sure to dive into our Black Friday hub.

Theragun Elite features:

Depth, speed, and force are key to any deep muscle treatment, but Theragun impacts muscle with a targeted, scientifically calibrated dose for greater therapeutic benefits for the body. All it takes is a quick 30 second sweep to activate the body before a workout or over your shoulders after a long day to release tension and stress.

