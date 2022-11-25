Apple’s new 11-inch M2 iPad Pro gets in on Black Friday savings from $739 (Reg. $799+)

Amazon is now offering the just-released Apple 11-inch M2 iPad Pro Wi-Fi 128GB for $739 shipped. Normally fetching $799, you’re looking at one of the very first price cuts to date at $60 off. This is the second-best price to date at within $10 of the all-time low. You can also save up to $100 on other models, including higher capacities and Wi-Fi + Cellular models at $100 off. Apple just released the latest generation of iPad Pro last month and now you can finally save on the latest iPadOS experience. This time around, everything with the latest M2 iPad Pro comes centered around a familiar form-factor as previous models with all of the staples like Apple Pencil 2 support, Wi-Fi 6E, Face ID, all-day battery, and integration with Magic Keyboard. Though there are some notable improvements, like the M2 chip which powers its 11-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color support. Circling back on the Apple Pencil 2 support, there’s a new hover feature that offers another way to interact with the interface, which you can learn more about in our coverage.

If you’d prefer a more flagship iPadOS experience, we’re also still tracking $100 discounts across the larger 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro lineup. These Black Friday discounts are delivering some of the best prices to date starting at $999 all-time lows. You’re looking at the same experience as the lead deal, just with a larger Liquid Retina display attached and all of the same Thunderbolt tech.

Regardless of which M2 iPad you end up with, the form-factor is practically begging to be paired with one of the second-generation Apple Pencil. Ideal for making the most out of either screen and its drawing, writing, and precision input potential, this is an essential add-on whether it’s for creating digital art or just making the most of the form-factor, especially because it’s down to $89.

M2 iPad Pro features:

Brilliant 11-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color

M2 chip with 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU

12MP Wide camera, 10MP Ultra Wide back camera, and LiDAR Scanner for immersive AR

12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage

Stay connected with ultrafast Wi-Fi 6E USB-C connector with support for Thunderbolt / USB 4

