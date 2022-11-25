Manage your AirPods/Beats buds wirelessly on Mac with elegant AirBuddy app at 50% off

Joining the rest of the big-time app deals we are tracking today, it’s time for the annual AirBuddy Black Friday deal. The particularly elegant and useful AirPods and Beats wireless headphone management app for Mac only really ever goes on sale once per year, and the deal has now arrived. Delivering a gorgeous UI and slew of utilities and interesting features to manage your Apple earbuds on your Mac wirelessly, you can now land a copy of AirBuddy at 50% off. Typically $10, follow this link to get AirBuddy for $4.99 and head below for more details and what it is capable of.

AirBuddy Black Friday deal

AirBuddy allows you to “open your AirPods case next to your Mac to see the status right away, just like it works on your iPhone or iPad.” It neatly resides “in your Menu Bar and can also show battery information for your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Mouse, Keyboard, and more.” You can even use custom shortcut keys to show battery life at any time alongside receiving notifications of battery status – “thresholds can be customized per device and they sync across your Macs.” =

Alongside AirBuddy’s gorgeous, clutter-free UI and feature set detailed above, it also sports another notable function I’m personally a big fan of. It will essentially valet your wireless Mac accessories from device-to-device seamlessly:

If you’d like to share a Magic Mouse, Magic Keyboard, or Magic Trackpad with another Mac running AirBuddy, you can quickly transfer them with just a single click.

Download AirBuddy through this link from now through Sunday to score 50% off, then check out some of the other software Black Friday deals we are tracking below and in our roundup:

AirBuddy features:

Since its introduction, AirBuddy has helped many AirPods and Beats users get the most out of theirproducts on the Mac by significantly improving the experience on the platform. AirBuddy 2, released in late2020, brought significant improvements and new features, and that’s taken to the next level with AirBuddy2.5, which brings a vast amount of improvements to the app.

