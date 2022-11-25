Black Friday Mac and iOS app deals: Things 3, ProCamera, Iron Marines, SkySafari 7, more

Black Friday 2022 is in full swing now with huge deals on Mac hardware but it is now time for the best Black Friday Mac and iOS app deals. Be sure to dive into our Apple deals hub for discounts on MacBook, iPad, iPhone 14, AirPods Pro 2 at the best price ever, Mac Studio, and much more, but for now it’s all about the software. The App Stores are now loaded with rare price drops on top tier titles including Things 3, Noteshelf, ProCamera, Jump Desktop, Kingdom Rush games, Iron Marines Invasion, SkySafari 7, AirBuddy 2, and much more. Head below for today’s best Black Friday Mac and iOS app deals.

iOS Universal: Neo Monsters: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Fliptastic Pro: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Thunderspace Rain Sleep Sounds: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Easy Spending Budget: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Orderly – Simple to-do lists: FREE (Reg. $1)

iPad: Things 3 for iPad: $14 (Reg. $20)

iPhone/Watch: Things 3: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Noteshelf – Notes, Annotations: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Super ToDo’s: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: ProCamera.: $13 (Reg. $17)

iOS Universal: ShutterCast: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Jump Desktop (RDP, VNC, Fluid): $7 (Reg. $15)

iPhone: Kingdom Rush Frontiers TD: $1 (Reg. $2)

iPad: Kingdom Rush Frontiers TD HD: $1 (Reg. $2)

iPhone: Kingdom Rush Origins TD: $1 (Reg. $3)

iPad: Kingdom Rush Origins HD: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Kingdom Rush Vengeance TD Game: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Iron Marines Invasion RTS Game: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Iron Marines: RTS offline game: $1 (Reg. $3))

iOS Universal: 60 Seconds! Reatomized: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Layton: Curious Village in HD: $8 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Layton: Diabolical Box in HD: $8 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: MudRunner Mobile: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Spyglass: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: SkySafari 7 Plus: $7 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: SkySafari 7 Pro: $17 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: Tap Forms Organizer 5 Database: $13 (Reg. $17)

iOS Universal: Realistic Paint Studio: $8 (Reg. $12)

Mac: AirBuddy 2: $5 (Reg. $10 50% off for Black Friday)

Mac: Things 3: $35 (Reg. $50)

Mac: DaisyDisk: $5 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Jump Desktop (RDP, VNC, Fluid): $20 (Reg. $35)

iOS Universal: Alice Trapped in Wonderland: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Fill me up – Block Brain Game!: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Screens: VNC Remote Desktop: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Swift Miles – Mileage Tracker: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Home Design 3D – GOLD EDITION: $4 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Morphite: $3 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Book of Demons: Tablet Edition: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Ord.: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Ordia: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 3: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Ravensword: Shadowlands: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Causality: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Le Havre (The Harbor): $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Wildfulness: Meditate & Relax: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: MusicView: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Animatix – Photo Animation: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Inkwork: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Brushstroke: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: ToonCamera: $1 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Screens 4: $15 (Reg. $30)

Mac: Theine: $3 (Reg. $7)

Mac: Anytune: Practice Perfected: $23 (Reg. $35)

Mac: PDF Plus – Merge & Split PDFs: $8 (Reg. $10)

Get things done! The award-winning Things app helps you plan your day, manage your projects, and make real progress toward your goals. Best of all, it’s easy to use. Within the hour, you’ll have everything off your mind and neatly organized—from routine tasks to your biggest life goals—and you can start focusing on what matters today. Your basic building block is the almighty To-Do—each a small step toward a great accomplishment. You can add notes, tag it, schedule it, and break it down into smaller steps.