Bath and Body Works Black Friday takes extra 20% off your purchase: Candles, soaps, more

Today only, Bath and Body Works Black Friday Sale takes 20% off your purchase with code YAY at checkout. Plus, the entire store, even candles, are buy three, get three free. Customers also have the chance to receive the limited-edition Make Joy Happen Gift Box featuring 9 joyous gifts for $40 with any $40 purchase, which is an over $117 value. Make your home smell like the holidays with the Fresh Balsam 3-Wick Candle, which is currently marked down to $21 and originally sold for $27. The notes of this candle are woodland balsam, crisp eucalyptus, fir branches and cedarwood. This candle has a decorative lid and burn for up to 45 hours, giving your room fragrance from top to bottom. Be sure to head below to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks from Bath and Body Works include:

