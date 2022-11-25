Black Friday AncestryDNA, 23andMe, more kits from $39 for Black Friday (Up to 58% off)

As part of its Black Friday deals, Amazon is now offering some of the best offers of the year on DNA test kits from the biggest brands in the space including 23andMe, AncestryDNA, and more from $39 shipped. Amazon is now offering the AncestryDNA + Traits: Genetic Ethnicity DNA Test Kit for $49 shipped. Regularly $119, today’s offer is $10 below our previous mention, 58% below he regular price we have tracked at Amazon all year, and the lowest we can find. It is also the same price you’ll pay as part of the direct Black Friday AncestryDNA sale for the basic kit without the Traits aspect. You simply follow the included instructions, register on the site, and send in your saliva sample. Within 6- to 8-weeks your results will be in, with no additional lab fees. This kit is focused on your heritage and which areas of the world your ancestors come from to better fill out your family tree. Unlike some of the (usually) more affordable options out there, this kit also deals with personal traits and how your genes might have “influenced a range of appearance, sensory, and other personal characteristics.” Head below for more Black Friday DNA test kit deals.

Black Friday DNA test kit deals:

While you can view your results on just about any browser-ready display, it will a whole lot more fun on a brand new Apple iPad or MacBook, especially considering some of the best models out there are now at some of the best prices ever. Here are a just few notable options on sale for Black Friday:

AncestryDNA + Traits DNA Test Kit features:

A FEW SIMPLE STEPS: Discover your DNA story with our easy-to-follow instructions. Simply activate your DNA kit online and return your saliva sample in the prepaid package to our state-of-the-art lab. In roughly six to eight weeks, your results will be ready online.

DNA + TRAITS: AncestryDNA + Traits lets you discover 35+ of your most interesting traits, allowing you to explore how your genes might have influenced a range of appearance, sensory, fitness, nutrient, and other personal characteristics—like endurance fitness, heart rate recovery, and more.

ETHNICITY ESTIMATES AND INHERITANCE: A more precise ethnicity estimate with greater geographic detail and in-depth historical insights connects you to the places in the world where your story started—and with our specialized SideView technology, we can show you your ethnicities and matches by parental side, even without your parents taking a DNA test. *Some users will not be able to access Matches by Parent until February 2023.

