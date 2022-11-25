M2 MacBook Air and Pro discounts arrive for Black Friday at lows from $1,049 (Save $150)

The Mac discounts have slowly been rolling in this Black Friday, and now that the savings event is officially live, we’re seeing some price cuts land on the latest M2 portable machines from Apple. Courtesy of Amazon, the new 13-inch M2 MacBook Air 256GB is sitting at $1,049 shipped. Also available for the same price at Best Buy. Marked down in all four styles for one of the very first times, this $150 discount arrives from the usual $1,199 going rate. It matches our previous mention, as well.

Apple’s all-new M2 MacBook Air comes powered by its latest in-house chip and pairs with a refreshed form-factor. The 13-inch Liquid Retina Display sports a 500-nit brightness to complete the P3 wide color support and pairs with a 1080p FaceTime camera with three-mic array and Spatial Audio-enabled speakers. Though the real highlight has to be the return of MagSafe charging, which pairs with other I/O like dual Thunderbolt ports. Learn more about the entry-level configuration’s performance over at 9to5Mac. Then head below for more.

If you’re looking for a more capable portable machine that ditches some of the flashier features found above, Amazon is also marking down Apple’s latest 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro to $1,149. Normally you’d pay $1,299, with today’s offer arriving at the second-best price to date which is also matched courtesy of Best Buy. At $150 off, we’ve only seen it sell for less once before, and that was back in July. This MacBook Pro configuration steps up to a more powerful package thanks to the built-in active cooling, but ditches the more unique colorways and MagSafe charging found on the M2 Air.

Delivering an even more affordable way to put a macOS machine under the Christmas tree this year, Apple’s M1 MacBook Air is an even better value now that it has received an all-time low discount. Down from $999, you’re looking at $200 in savings that deliver much of the same Apple Silicon as above, just for a more affordable $799 price tag.

M2 MacBook Air features:

The redesigned MacBook Air is more portable than ever and weighs just 2.7 pounds. It’s the incredibly capable laptop that lets you work, play or create just about anything — anywhere. Get more done faster with a next-generation 8-core CPU, up to 10-core GPU and up to 24GB of unified memory. Go all day and into the night, thanks to the power-efficient performance of the Apple M2 chip.

