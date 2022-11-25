Case-Mate’s just-released retro 30W USB-C GaN Charger on sale for $17 low (Reg. $30)

Amazon is now offering the just-released Case-Mate Translucent 30W USB-C GaN Charger starting at $16.75 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $30, you’re looking at 44% in savings as well as one of the very first price cuts since launching earlier in the month. It’s a new all-time low that’s well below the $24 launch discount we saw originally go live. Arriving in one of four different colors, Case-Mate’s latest charger arrives with some retro flair thanks to translucent designs straight out of the 1990s and early 2000s. It features a 30W output over the single USB-C port and comes backed by GaN technology. There’s notably a folding plug design to compete the package that you can read all about in our launch coverage.

Case-Mate Fuel Brites Charger colorways on sale

If the retro stylings aren’t really doing much for you, we’re also tracking a collection of UGREEN’s latest Nexode USB-C GaN Chargers on sale. Delivering new all-time lows across a selection of different models, there are 25% or more in savings to be had one the new releases starting at $30.

Case-Mate Fuel Brites Charger features:

Boost your charging game with Fuel Brites! This 30W USB C adapter is made with fast charging technology in a compact and stylish design and can fast charge your device in 90 minutes. Built-in smart GaN Technology optimizes output automatically to reduce heat and safely charge your devices. With a foldable plug design this USB C travel adapter can easily be stored in any backpack, purse, pouch or pocket. A unique semi-transparent material gives insight into the charger’s internal parts and processes of the charger block with a unique burst of color.

