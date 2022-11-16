Case-Mate’s new retro 30W USB-C chargers come in four iMac G3-inspired translucent colors

We’re big fans of Case-Mate here at 9to5Toys, and even bigger fans of its latest release that’s hitting the scene today. Delivering 30W USB-C charging prowess to your Apple setup, the new Fuel Brites USB-C power adapter comes in one of four retro styles complete with colored translucent designs inspired by Apple’s iMac G3 with 30W GaN speeds in tow.

Case-Mate launches new translucent 30W USB-C Chargers

While other retro chargers look to go all the way back towards the original Macintosh, Case-Mate and its new USB-C GaN offering is taking inspiration from another one of Apple’s popular machines. The iMac G3 is as colorful and iconic as they come, sporting a delightful translucent plastic shell that came in one of several colors. Channeling that into a new accessory or for your Apple setup, the Case-Mate Fuel Brites Charger arrives in one of four styles complete with much of the same frosted plastic aesthetic.

Coming in Electric Blue, Frosted White, Neon Yellow, and Vibrant Orange, these chargers all sport foldable AC plugs as well as a complementing white base at the bottom that really pulls off the expected turn of the century flair. The builds will sit right in the palm of your hand, as well.

As far as actual charging tech goes, Case-Mate is sticking with the usual output that we’ve come to expect these days. The 30W speeds are thanks to a single USB-C port that relies on GaN technology to keep the overall design compact and lightweight. It’s also enough juice to handle everything from iPhones and iPads to M2 MacBook Air, as well as an array of other gadgets and accessories.

Now available for purchase, the new Case-Mates Fuel Brites 30W GaN Chargers arrive with a $30 MSRP. Though right now at Amazon, you can lock-in a launch discount that drops pricing down down to $23.99. That 20% disocunt applies to all four of the different styles and makes for an even more affordable way to check out the brand’s latest charging accessory.

Last month, the folks over at Nomad took a similar, yet less colorful approach to USB-C charging. The retro translucent model marked what I hoped would be the start of more tech companies looking to get in on the old school transparent design cues of the 2000s, and it looks like that wish is coming true. Whether we see more brands start adopting the aesthetic is of course up in the air, but the demand we’ve seen just from the 9to5Toys audience seems like a strong indicator that retro-inspired tech will be making a big comeback.

