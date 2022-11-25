DJI Mavic Mini combo makes a perfect gift with $199 Black Friday discount to $300 low

Amazon now offers the DJI Mavic Mini Quadcopter Fly More Combo bundle for $299.99 shipped. Normally fetching $499, you’re looking at the best price cut of the year at $199 off as well as a rare chance to save in the first place. We last saw it on sale earlier in the spring, with today’s all-time low markdown delivering the best discount since last year’s Black Friday festivities. DJI Mavic Mini features a 3-axis motorized gimbal to deliver ”ultra-smooth” 2.7K Quad HD videos thanks to its onboard 12MP camera. Each of the three included batteries will net you 30 minutes of flight time, which rounds out the package alongside some additional accessories and a carrying case to store everything in. You can get a closer look in our review. Head below for more.

For comparison, today’s offer is $210 under the Black Friday sale price of the newer DJI Mini 2 Fly More Combo at $509, making it a much more cost-effective solution to getting out and flying a drone this summer. You can get all of the details on how the two miniature quadcopters compare in our coverage over at DroneDJ, but rest assured that there isn’t as compelling of a package out there even considering you’re going with a previous-generation model.

As far as even more capable quadcopter experiences go, DJI’s FPV drone and goggles come bundled together and are down to a new all-time low Backed by $400 in savings, you can score the speedy first person view drone and all of the gear you need to get started at $899. That’s alongside Black Friday savings on the DJI Action 2 camera, as well.

DJI Mavic Mini Quadcopter features:

Fly faster, longer and quieter with this DJI Mavic Mini drone. The high-capacity battery lets you enjoy plenty of flight time on a single charge. The downward-vision-sensing feature and GPS allow for precise hovering and great stability. Shots that look like they came from a Hollywood film set are just a few taps away with Mavic Mini’s QuickShot modes, which include Dronie, Circle, Helix, and Rocket. Just select your QuickShot and Mavic Mini will execute an elaborate preset motion while recording.

