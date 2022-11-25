Score some rechargeable Panasonic eneloop batteries ahead of Christmas Day from $51

Joining all of the other environmentally-friendly Black Friday deals that’ll save you some green, Amazon is now marking down an assortment of Panasonic’s popular eneloop rechargeable battery packages. Shipping is free across the board. Headlining is the eneloop Pro 4-pack AA Battery Set with Quick Charger at $55.45. Normally fetching $68, this is a rare discount and one of the very first times we’ve seen this package go on sale. It also arrives at a new all-time low, as well. With the holidays fast approaching, having a new arsenal of rechargeable batteries on hand is a great way to prevent any of those frantic Christmas morning runs to the store. Arriving with four AAs, this bundle is also a notable way to help cut down on single-use consumables for everything from TV remotes to toys and other gadgets. Complete with a charger in the box, you’ll have everything you need to be up and running with some rechargeable AAs that can be powered up thousands of times and hold 2,550 charges. Head below for more.

Amazon is also marking down some other packages of Panasonic eneloop batteries as part of the pre-holiday sale today, too. These are also all sitting as the best prices yet, much like the featured offerings above.

As all of the discounts in our Green Deals guide begin heating up this week, we’re still not over the price cuts that went live on Friday from Rad Power Bikes. As part of its early Black Friday shopping event, you can now lock-in the best prices of the year across several of the brand’s popular e-bikes with up to $500 in savings to enjoy.

eneloop Pro AA Battery features:

eneloop pro AA and AAA NiMH ready to use rechargeable batteries utilize Panasonic advanced rechargeable battery technology, allowing them to be recharged up to 500 times. eneloop pro AA and AAA rechargeable batteries deliver consistent power performance, maintain 85% of their charge for up to 1 year (when not in use and stored properly), come pre-charged by solar power (at the factory) and are ready to use out of the package.

