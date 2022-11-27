Bose QuietComfort 45 ANC Headphones see $100 Cyber Monday discount to new low at $229

After hitting the rest of the Bose lineup earlier in the week, the Cyber Monday savings is now rolling over to the brand’s flagship listening experience. Right now Amazon offers the Bose QuietComfort 45 ANC Bluetooth Headphones for $229 shipped in four different styles. Normally fetching $329, this is the very first time we’ve seen a $100 off discount and a new all-time low. It has previously sold for $20 less. These over-ear headphones from Bose arrive as the brand’s latest flagship offering yet with a series of notable specs to match. First up, there’s enhanced active noise cancellation which pairs with an Apple-style transparency mode as well as Active EQ for balanced listening. You can also rely on 24 hours of playback before needing to recharge the QuietComfort 45 ANC, and plugging in a USB-C cable for just 15 minutes will net you 3 hours of usage in a pinch. Head below for more.

On the more affordable side of new over-ear ANC headphones, the Anker Soundcore Space Q45 just launched last month and arrive with some pretty notable specs for a more mid-range pair of cans. The inclusion of active noise cancellation is already pretty compelling for the $100 sale price point, but there’s also 50-hour playback, Bluetooth 5.3, and a companion app for tweaking the sound preferences. I personally took these for a spin back before launch day, and walked away with a favorable first impression that you can read all about in our hands-on review.

And if you’re looking for the latest in the true wireless department from Bose, we’re still tracking an all-time low on its new QuietComfort Earbuds II. These new releases just hit the scene earlier in the fall and arrive with a flagship feature set centered around ANC and adaptive transparency. On sale for one of the first times, you can lock-in $50 in savings to score the best price yet at $249.

The perfect balance of quiet, comfort, and sound. Bose uses tiny mics to measure, compare, and react to outside noise, cancelling it with opposite signals. The TriPort acoustic architecture offers depth and fullness. Volume-optimized Active EQ maintains balanced performance at any volume, so bass stays consistent when turned down and the music remains clear when turned up. Choose Quiet Mode for full noise cancelling, or Aware Mode to bring the outside into the around ear headphones and hear your environment and your music at the same time.

