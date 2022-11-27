Brydge’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro MAX+ Keyboard hits $180 low in Cyber Monday sale (Save $70)

The Brydge Cyber Monday sale is going live tonight, marking down a collection of the brand’s popular iPad keyboards. Already providing some more affordable alternatives to Apple’s Magic Keyboard lineup, the discounts arriving today make for even lower prices on the popular accessories that all come backed by free shipping from Brydge’s online storefront. Leading the way, the top pick this time around drops the Brydge 12.9-inch iPad Pro MAX+ Keyboard down to $179.99. Normally fetching $250, you’re looking at a new all-time low of $70 off. This is $10 below our previous back to school mention from August, as well.

Arriving with an aluminum design that turns your iPad Pro into a MacBook, Brydge MAX+ packs a full backlit keyboard on top of a large trackpad. Pairing over Bluetooth, you’ll find support for multi-touch gestures alongside the folio design that closes up when not in use. Our hands-on review gives you a better idea how it compares to Apple’s Magic Keyboard, but then head below for more.

If you’re rocking another iPad that isn’t one of the flagship iPad Pros, don’t forget to check out all of the other price cuts in the Brydge Cyber Monday sale. You’ll find some of the best prices of the year across its iPad keyboards and other Apple accessories marked down through the end of the extended holiday weekend.

Though as compelling as the discounts above are, going with the official offerings for your new iPad really can be hard to beat. Especially when you can save on Apple’s Magic Keyboards, which are sitting at the best prices in months. Improving your iPadOS experience with floating hinge designs, backlit keyboards, and other notable features, the $249 starting prices come backed by $50 savings across both 11- and 12.9-inch models.

Brydge 12.9 MAX+ Wireless Keyboard Case features:

Featuring the largest multi-touch trackpad ever for an iPad keyboard, the new Brydge MAX+ for iPad Pro blurs the lines line between tablet and laptop like never before. The Brydge MAX+ for iPad Pro gives you the wireless freedom you need to control your day. The protective case and portable design allow you to grab and go when you need to, without worrying about scratches or dents.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!