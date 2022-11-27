Collectible Xbox Series X Replica 8-Can Mini Fridge now down at $55 shipped (Reg. $79+)

Alongside the FREE $40 Amazon credit you can score on Xbox Series S consoles right now, Walmart is now offering the Xbox Series X Replica 8-Can Mini Fridge for $55 shipped. Regularly $99 and usually going for around $79, this is 45% off the going rate, $20 below our previous mention, and the lowest we can find. Pre-orders on the novel Xbox collectibles first went live back in April before selling out almost immediately. While hands-on impressions suggest it really isn’t the greatest functioning fridge in the world, it is still a sweet little collectible for gamers and Xbox fans with today’s offer delivering one of the best prices we have tracked yet and a notable chance to have it adorn the shelves in your game room. More details below.

While this might not be the full size model replica Xbox mini fridge, that one costs $100 at Target right now. After making its way through social feeds as a meme of sorts – because the Series X sort of looks like the shape of a fridge – Microsoft decided to actually follow through with a unique collectible:

What started as a viral meme became a life-size reality when we created the world’s first-ever, fastest, and most powerful Xbox Series X Fridge, a 6-foot, 400 pound, 1:1 scale replica of our beloved console. But we didn’t stop there. After an all-out Twitter war and battle of the brands, Xbox came out on top with your votes, so we vowed to make your mini fridge memes a reality.

The model on sale here today is described as a 4.5L thermoelectric cooler for home, vehicle, or RV use. The Xbox logo at the top of the fridge lights up and you can stow up to eight cans inside alongside a single snack shelf, but again, it’s really more just a nice little Xbox collectible than anything if you ask me.

Xbox Series X Replica 8-Can Mini Fridge features:

XBOX SERIES X REPLICA 8 CAN MINI FRIDGE (Thermoelectric Cooler) If you thought gaming was cool before, take it to the next level with this Xbox Series X Replica Mini Fridge that provides your gaming area the only thing it’s missing – drinks and snacks without ever hitting pause. This thermoelectric cooler that’s a scale replica of your favorite Microsoft console holds 8 cans and has space left in the door for some cold pizza rolls. And because this mini fridge uses either AC or DC power, you can bring it with you when you hit the road on your way to crush another team of players in a tournament. #Xboxandchill. Product dimensions: Width 7.3″ Depth 7.3″ Height 14.3″ Volume 4.5L

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!