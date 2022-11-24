Black Friday Xbox Series S deals go live today from $235, bundles, and more

Update: Woot is now offering the Xbox Series S console for $219.99 Prime shipped. Regularly $300, this is the best straight cash discount we have tracked thus far for Black Friday.

Update: While the Target deal below at $250 and $50 gift card is still live, it is only available with in-store pickup. On the delivery-ready side of things, Dell is now offering Xbox Series S Holiday Edition at $234.99 shipped and Microsoft is offering Series S with a FREE Xbox Stereo Headset at $249.99 (Reg. $310). Amazon’s listing has been going in and out of stock at $239.99, for comparison.

Update: Target is now offering Xbox Series S holiday edition with a $50 gift card attached at $249.99 with FREE curbside pickup only. Regularly $300 and with the bonus gift card value this is $100 in savings and the best overall value yet.

As you’ll know from our “Best of games” feature, the Black Friday Xbox Series S deals are scheduled to go live today. While there is certainly a chance we see them drop slightly lower than today’s offers, those deals will most likely be slight and fleeting at best (although there’s no way to know for sure). We may also see some gift card offers pop up here and there, but the same applies for those as well. Costco members are in for a treat today (if all goes as scheduled), but there are a series of other notable price drops going live (and already available) on Microsoft’s all-digital current-generation machine as well. Head below for all the details.

Black Friday Xbox Series S deals live today!

As we detailed previously, the Xbox Series S will be and is already seeing solid $50 price drops for the holidays. While most retailers are advertising a $50 discount coming next week or sooner, the $50 price drop is already live right now at Adorama, and we might very well see Amazon or other retailers price match today.

While we might see it fall even lower next week, as of right now the very best Black Friday Xbox Series S deals that have been advertised come by way of Costco at $240 and the larger bundle offer via Verizon. There’s no telling exactly when these deals will go live today (if they’re not already), but you’ll want to stay locked to our Twitter feed for updates either way.

Costco: Xbox Series S $240 (Reg. $300)

Verizon: Xbox Series S bundle $150 off With an EA Play membership and 2-year Xbox Game Pass Ultimate



