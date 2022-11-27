Kingston USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 Max 512GB Flash Drive hits all-time low at $60 (Reg. $106)

Update: As part of its early Cyber Monday deals, Amazon is now offering the 512GB Kingston USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 Max Flash Drive at a new all-time low of $59.99 shipped. Regularly as much as $106, this is a huge price drop, $8 under the Prime Day pricing, and the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon. This model is among our favorite options in the category and you can get a closer look at the specs below.

But if you’re just after some more casual EDC keychain storage action, this SanDisk model might do the trick and for much less cash. It’s not nearly as high-tech or as fast, but you can land the 128GB model with both USB-C and -A connectors at under $18 Prime shipped.

Alongside this morning’s new Amazon all-time low on SanDisk’s metal 6TB G-Drive HDD, we are also now tracking the WD 1TB MyPassport portable SSDs starting from $110 shipped. You’ll find a couple different colorways marked down right here alongside Samsung’s 2022 model T7 variant if you’re looking for some more substantial mobile storage solutions.

Kingston DataTraveler Max USB-C Flash Drive features:

Advanced USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C USB

Unique ridged casing with keyring loop

Up to 1,000MB/s read speeds

Capacities up to 1TB

