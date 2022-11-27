Cyber Monday savings clear out 11-inch M1 iPad Pro at new lows from $550 (Save $249)

After seeing the new M2 models debut earlier in the fall, Target is now carrying the clearance prices on Apple’s previous-generation iPad Pros over to the 11-inch M1 form-factors. Shipping is free across the board. Pricing starts at $549.99 for the 128GB Wi-Fi model. Normally fetching $799, today’s offer is easily the best discount we have ever seen at $249 off while beating our previous mention by $150 and the concurrent Best Buy pricing by another $100. You can also lock-in much of the same all-time low savings on some higher-end models which we’ll detail below, too.

All powered by the M1 chip, Apple’s now previous-generation iPad Pro is centered around the 11-inch Liquid Retina display and Thunderbolt connectivity much like its newer counterpart. That’s on top of Wi-Fi 6, Face ID, and all-day battery life, alongside staples in the iPadOS lineup like Apple Pencil support and more. Ideal for everything from media consumption to digital artistry and other work, the compact iPad Pro delivers plenty of power in a portable package that’s well below the newer M2 model. Get a closer look in our coverage over at 9to5Mac and then head below for more details.

11-inch M1 iPad Pro price cuts live for Cyber Monday:

Those looking to bring home a more flagship iPadOS experience without paying a premium for the newer M2 models can also score some of the best prices ever on the 12.9-inch configuration. Right now, the higher-end M1 iPad Pro now starts from $900 with all-time lows attached.

Though whether you opt for the largest or smallest M1 iPad, using your savings to pick up the second-generation Apple Pencil is a no brainer. Ideal for making the most out of either screen and its drawing, writing, and precision input potential, this is an essential add-on whether it’s for creating digital art or just making the most of the form-factor. And it’s now even better thanks to a $50 price cut that discounts the accessory for the first time in months to $89.

Apple M1 11-inch iPad Pro features:

iPad Pro features the powerful Apple M1 chip with next-level performance and all-day battery life.2 The Liquid Retina display on the 11-inch iPad Pro is not only gorgeous, but super portable.1 Wi-Fi 6 for incredibly fast download speeds. And a front camera with Center Stage keeps you in frame automatically during video calls. iPad Pro has pro cameras and a LiDAR Scanner for stunning photos, videos, and immersive AR.

