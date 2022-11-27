Rare deal drops NordicTrack’s Alexa Adjustable Dumbbell set to $299 (Reg. $429)

As part of its early Cyber Monday deals, Amazon is offering the NordicTrack iSelect Adjustable Dumbbell set (pair) for $299 shipped. Regularly $429, this is a giant $130 off the going rate and matching the lowest price we have only tracked a couple times before today in 1-day sales, including the summer Prime Day event. Ranging from 5 to 50 pounds with an included floor rack for switching the weight and keeping things tidy in between uses, this system makes use of a high-tech motorized weight selector – it uses both voice-control (via your compatible Alexa devices) or manual selection. You’re looking at “ergonomic” square weight plates joined by non-slip handles as well as an integrated tablet stand for connected workout experiences (30-day iFit membership included) alongside the onboard digital LED screen to display your current weight selection. You can get a closer look at what it delivers in our hands-on review over at Connect the Watts. More details below.

The smart iSelect model above is actually now undercutting the popular Bowflex adjustable dumbbells that are marked down to $349 for Cyber Monday (although you can score a single one for $175). An even more affordable solution would be something like this Keppi Adjustable Dumbbells Set that is going for $160 shipped in the early Cyber Monday deals at Amazon.

If you’re in the market for a connected riding experience at home, some of the best models on the market are now on sale for the holidays:

NordicTrack iSelect Adjustable Dumbbell features:

Works with Alexa: Dumbbells adjust from 5-50 lbs. in 5 lb. increments with Alexa voice controls (device with Alexa not included); Motorized weight selector responds to vocal prompts for hands-free adjustment; Adjustment knob enables easy manual adjustment

30-Day iFIT Membership Included ( dollars39 Value): Stream live & on-demand workouts on your phone, tablet, or TV; Current iFIT members will receive credit to their account; iFIT membership auto-renews after 30 days unless canceled in advance. Once set-up, membership is not required for Alexa functionality.

Digital Weight Readout: View your current weight selection on a digital LED screen;. Non-Slip Dumbbell Handles: Diamond knurling enhances grip strength and control during exercise

Ergonomic Square Weight Plates: Sleek interlocking weight plates provide effective resistance;. Square shape prevents unwanted rolling between sets and; each plate weighs 5 pounds

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!