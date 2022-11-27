Rare deal drops NordicTrack’s Alexa Adjustable Dumbbell set to $299 (Reg. $429)

Justin Kahn -
AmazonSports-FitnessCyber Monday 2022NordicTrack
Reg. $429 $299

As part of its early Cyber Monday deals, Amazon is offering the NordicTrack iSelect Adjustable Dumbbell set (pair) for $299 shipped. Regularly $429, this is a giant $130 off the going rate and matching the lowest price we have only tracked a couple times before today in 1-day sales, including the summer Prime Day event. Ranging from 5 to 50 pounds with an included floor rack for switching the weight and keeping things tidy in between uses, this system makes use of a high-tech motorized weight selector – it uses both voice-control (via your compatible Alexa devices) or manual selection. You’re looking at “ergonomic” square weight plates joined by non-slip handles as well as an integrated tablet stand for connected workout experiences (30-day iFit membership included) alongside the onboard digital LED screen to display your current weight selection. You can get a closer look at what it delivers in our hands-on review over at Connect the Watts. More details below.  

The smart iSelect model above is actually now undercutting the popular Bowflex adjustable dumbbells that are marked down to $349 for Cyber Monday (although you can score a single one for $175). An even more affordable solution would be something like this Keppi Adjustable Dumbbells Set that is going for $160 shipped in the early Cyber Monday deals at Amazon. 

If you’re in the market for a connected riding experience at home, some of the best models on the market are now on sale for the holidays:

NordicTrack iSelect Adjustable Dumbbell features:

  • Works with Alexa: Dumbbells adjust from 5-50 lbs. in 5 lb. increments with Alexa voice controls (device with Alexa not included); Motorized weight selector responds to vocal prompts for hands-free adjustment; Adjustment knob enables easy manual adjustment
  • 30-Day iFIT Membership Included ( dollars39 Value): Stream live & on-demand workouts on your phone, tablet, or TV; Current iFIT members will receive credit to their account; iFIT membership auto-renews after 30 days unless canceled in advance. Once set-up, membership is not required for Alexa functionality.
  • Digital Weight Readout: View your current weight selection on a digital LED screen;. Non-Slip Dumbbell Handles: Diamond knurling enhances grip strength and control during exercise
  • Ergonomic Square Weight Plates: Sleek interlocking weight plates provide effective resistance;. Square shape prevents unwanted rolling between sets and; each plate weighs 5 pounds

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Sports-Fitness

Sports & Fitness Deals - workout apparel, yoga gear, treadmills, home gyms, cycling accessories, sports equipment, water bottles, more
Cyber Monday 2022 NordicTrack

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Ultraloq U Bolt Pro has six ways to unlock at all-time ...
Save $320 on ANYCUBIC’s Photon M3 Max Resin 3D Pr...
Brydge’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro MAX+ Keyboard hits $1...
Save up to $249 on Anova’s popular sous vide cook...
LEGO Cyber Monday sale discounts Star Wars, Marvel, Tra...
Collectible Xbox Series X Replica 8-Can Mini Fridge now...
Growatt’s Black Friday sale takes $300+ off its n...
Cyber Monday savings clear out 11-inch M1 iPad Pro at n...
Load more...
Show More Comments